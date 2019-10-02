NBL Playoff Semifinals | Friday, November 15

JKL Lady Dolphins vs. KIU Rangers – 6:30pm

UCU Canons vs Power – 8:30pm

The Federation of Uganda Basketball Associations (FUBA) has announced the postponement of the National Basketball League Playoff Semifinals and Finals that were slated to start on Friday, October 4.

The federation has taken the decision to move the playoffs because of the various international activities involving Ugandan teams (national and clubs).

These activities include the 3×3 U23 FIBA World Cup that gets underway today in Lanzhou, China. UCU Lady Canons have Sarah Ageno and Priscilla Abey while JKL Lady Dolphins have Ritah Imanishimwe on the team.

The women’s 3×3 team is expected back in the country on October 8. They will be joined by the men’s team, which has Ivan Muhwezi and Tonny Drileba (both City Oilers) and UCU Canons’ Fayed Bbale, to travel for the World Beach Games that will run from October 12-16 in Doha, Qatar.

FUBA / Tsaubah Stone Ivan Muhwezi

City Oilers have to compete in the Basketball Africa League (BAL) Qualifiers scheduled for October 15-20 in Dar el Salam, Tanzania.

JKL Lady Dolphins will be travelling to Dar el Salam for the Women’s Zone 5 tournament that runs from October 21-26.

Between October 28 and November 5, UCU will have two teams at the 3×3 University World Championship.

Uganda will then host the FIBA 3X3 Africa Cup from November 7-11 in Kampala.

Given the busy international schedule that involves players of some of the teams in the playoff semifinals, the federation has decided that November 15 is the most realistic date for the start of the second round of the postseason.

Federation president Nasser Sserunjogi revealed that the tight schedule only meant that adjustments had to be made.

The schedule is quite tight and it is going to be very hard for us to have these games consistently so we have thought it wise to start on November 15th. We expect that by then all the teams and players will be available to give the fans the most entertaining basketball action. Nasser Sserunjogi, FUBA President

Tsaubah Stone Geoffrey Soro posts up Fadhili Chuma

Action will get underway with KIU Rangers taking on defending champions JKL Lady Dolphins before 2015 finalists UCU Canons face five-time champions Power in the last game of the night.