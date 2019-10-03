Rugby has from time immemorial been perceived by many as a brutal and intense sport that requires physical fitness, toughness, aggression, and power.

However, the modern game has demystified that school of thought as there’s a lot of tactical awareness, skill, speed, entertainment and so much more than brute force.

For today’s game, players are now developed along those lines from a tender age and in Uganda, Kyadondo Rugby Club has tried to develop youngsters.

Kyadondo has three levels through which they develop their players. They start at Stallions, then move to Buffaloes and end up at Heathens.

Philip Wokorach, the best product from Kyadondo in recent times went through all the teams before he took Kenya Cup by storm after recovering from two broken leg injuries.

The flashy back whose artistic sidesteps have left defenders crawling is now looking further in his eventful rugby career by heading to France to join Division 5 side, Bourges XV.

“If all goes well I will sign a nine months contract,” Wokorach told Kawowo Sports. “I feel great to join the side because I have strived and aimed at playing in Europe.”

At the Federal 3 side, Wokorach will be more than a player as he will also be responsible for the development, marketing and promotion of the club.

“Philip comes with a rugby pedigree,” said President Didier Angoulvant as quoted by leberry.fr. “We want to exploit his potential by working with him on partnerships, taking action with young people or on technical inputs. It will bring us a different look.”

For Wokorach the move is just the beginning of a journey as he dreams of playing in the Top 14.

“That (playing in the Top 14) is my main goal and I am using this opportunity as a starting point you never know where I will end but my goal is to play in the top league here.

“So far my rugby career is not bad. I’m still moving forward and grateful it’s in the right direction.”