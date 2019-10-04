CECAFA U20 Challenge Cup 2019:

Saturday, 5th October:

Third Place play-off: Sudan Vs Eritrea – 1 PM

Final: Kenya Vs Tanzania – 3:30 PM

*Both Games at FUFA Technical Center, Njeru

The long awaited CECAFA U20 final between rivals Kenya and Tanzania shall be played at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru this Saturday, 5th October 2019.

It is one eagerly awaited game since the two sides faced each other during a group B encounter, ending in a four goal stalemate.

Therefore, coming to the game, both sides will seek for a killer of sorts to win the championship.

Tensions and pressure is already being felt from the respective camps in question.

As the two coaches for either countries Stanley Okumbi (Kenya) and Zuberi Katwila (Tanzania) addressed the media in a pre-match conference, none freely could reveal the match day plan, for obvious reasons.

Each tactician has kept his cards closer to his chest, ready to be unleashed on match day.

Coming to the game, Kenya has scored 12 goals to Tanzania’s 17 goals.

Okumbi, Kenya’s head coach predicts a great final that will be thrilling and exciting.

This will be a great final is expected. All the teams have been showcasing their abilities and we have used a lot of energy. We were the best teams right from the start and deserve to play in the final.They (Tanzania) have good players having scored 17 goals to this season, we are prepared for them nonetheless. Tomorrow is a final, we have good plans how to stop them. We have the discipline offensive and in defence

Okumbi hinted about the three players who are subject to late fitness tests after suffering knocks.

“Three players need late check-ups after picking up knocks” Okumbi noted.

He also hailed the CECAFA administration who have organized a great event.

“CECAFA has done a good job to organize a good championship. Players are young and we are focused” he added.

Kenya overcame a hard fighting Eritrean side 1-0 during the semi-finals having piped Burundi 2-1 in the quarter finals.

Since Uganda last won the CECAFA U20 championship in Eritrea, this tournament has not been held.

The winner will take home a main trophy and gold medals.

Silver and bronze medals await the losing finalists and first runners up respectively.

There are four small trophies for fair play team, top scorer, best player and best goalkeeper.

The world’s football governing body, FIFA has bankrolled this event under the FIFA Forward Programme.