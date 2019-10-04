International Friendly Match:

Ethiopia Vs Uganda Cranes

Sunday, 13th October 2019 – Bahrdar Town

Johnathan McKinstry will officially handle his first Uganda Cranes game away from home on 13th October 2019 in Bahrdar town, Ethiopia.

Uganda Cranes shall be battling Ethiopia during an international friendly match.

All the 21 summoned players are foreign based led by skipper and first choice goalkeeper Denis Onyango.

This friendly match falls on the designated FIFA International friendly day.

No reason has been advanced for the exemption of the local based legion.

A lion’s share of the players who featured at AFCON 2019 finals in Egypt are on the team called.

The quartet of left back Godfrey Walusimbi, forward Faruk Miya, left winger Allan Kateregga and goalkeeper Salim Jamal Magoola have been left aside of the crop that made the AFCON 2019 final team in the June – July tourney.

Danish based Moses Opondo who features at FC Odense is part of the team and ironically, striker Paul Derrick Nsibambi who is apparently unemployed after being released at Smouha in Egypt.

Team captain Denis Onyango and Guinea based goalie Robert Odongkara are the two goalkeepers on the team that also has on-form midfielder William Luwagga Kizito.

The team will assemble in Addis Ababa and will be joined by McKinstry and the backroom staff from Kampala.

Full Squad Summoned:

Goalkeepers: Denis Onyango (Mamelodi Sundowns, South Africa), Robert Odongkara (Horoya AC, Guinea)

Defenders: Murushid Jjuuko (Wydad Casablanca, Morocco), Bevis Mugabi (Motherwell, Scotland), Denis Timothy Awany (FC Ashdod, Israel), Ronald Mukiibi Ddungu (FK Ostesunds, Sweden), Hassan Wasswa Mawanda (Jeddah FC, Saudi Arabia), Joseph Ochaya (TP Mazembe), Isaac Muleme (Viktoria Zizkov, Czech Republic), Nico Wakiro Wadada (Azam, Tanzania)

Midfielders: Michael Azira (Chicago Fire, USA), Allan Kyambadde (El Gouna, Egypt), Tadeo Lwanga (Tanta, Egypt), Khalid Aucho (El Meskir, Egypt), Abdu Lumala (Pyramids, Egypt), Moses Opondo (FC Odense, Denmark), William Luwagga Kizito (Shakhter Karagandy, Kazakhstan), Milton Karisa (Oujda, Egypt),

Strikers: Patrick Henry Kaddu (RS Berkhane, Egypt), Derrick Nsibambi (Smouha), Emmanuel Arnold Okwi (Al Ittihad, Egypt)