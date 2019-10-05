Uganda Premier League (Friday Result):

Express 5-3 Police

Express Football Club humiliated Police 5-3 during a thrilling Uganda Premier League contest at the Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium on Friday.

Disan Galiwango, Frank Ssenyondo, Frank “Machette” Kalanda (brace) and Ivan Ocholit were on target for the Red Eagles who are coached by George Ssimwogerere.

Abdallah Mubiru’s Police got their three goals through Timothy Oyamo and a double from Ben Ocen.

Galiwango opened the scoring business on the day when he beat substitute goalkeeper Alfred Ginyera with a low drive in the 21st minute.

This happened moments after Ginyera had taken to the posts in place the injured Hilary Jomi.

Oyamo leveled the matter with a great header off left winger Arafat Galiwango’s cross.

Winger Ssenyondo restored Express’ lead on the half hour mark before Kalanda made it 3-1 on the 40th minute mark.

Ocen converted a penalty, sending Express goalkeeper Tonny Kyamera the wrong way on the stroke of half time as the exciting opening 45 minutes ended 3-2 in favour of the Reds.

Kalanda restored Express’ two goal cushion with a goal 20 minutes from full time.

The goal galore continued as Ocen picked his personal second goal on the evening, Police’s third to create a tense climax to the game in the final 10 minutes.

The home fans and players were relieved when Ocholit made it 5 deep in added time off a telling cross from Galiwango on the stroke of full time to win 5-3.

Striker Kalanda was named the pilsner man of the match, taking home a cash reward of Shs 100,000 and a plaque.

UPL Media Kalanda shows off the man of the plaque for the mercurial performance

This was Express’ first home win of the season at home.

The Red Eagles who had lost 2-1 to Police in a mid-week fixture to Police at Lugogo bounced back.

They are now 9th on the 16 team log with 7 points.

Police Football Club remains deeply embedded in the relegation parameters with just two points in 15th place.

The league continues on Saturday, 5th October 2019 with seven games on the menu.

Saturday Games:

Busoga United Vs SC Villa – Mighty Arena, Jinja (1 PM)

KCCA Vs Bright Stars – Star Times Stadium, Lugogo (3 PM)

Wakiso Giants Vs Mbarara City – Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium (4 PM)

Vipers Vs Proline – St Mary’s Kitende (4 PM)

Maroons Vs Onduparaka – Prisons Stadium, Luzira (4 PM)

URA Vs BUL – Mandela National Stadium, Namboole (4 PM)

Tooro United Vs Kyetume – St Paul’s Major Seminary Ground (4 PM)