CECAFA U20 Challenge Cup 2019:

Saturday, 5th October:

Final: Tanzania Vs Kenya (4 PM)

Tanzania Vs Kenya (4 PM) Third place play off: Sudan Vs Eritrea (1 PM)

*Both matches at FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru

*Entry fees: 5000/= (Ordinary) & 10,000 (VIP)

The FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru in Uganda will not be a recommended place for the faint hearted on Saturday, October 5, 2019.

This is because a physical, “bloody” and mouthwatering clash is expected when two sworn rivals Tanzania and Kenya will square up in the final of the 2019 CECAFA U20 boys challenge cup.

The Kenya versus Tanzania duel will be the second of the two final games lined in the tournament that had been last held in 2010 when Uganda Hippos lifted the championship in Eritrea.

Sudan will face Eritrea in the early kick off at 1 PM to determine the third and fourth placed teams.

Eritrea and Sudan, more like Kenya and Tanzania also faced each other in the group stages away at the Pece War Memorial Stadium in Gulu, the game ending three all.

Road to the final:

Both Tanzania and Kenya have had a flawless journey to the final, each playing five games thus far, winning four and obviously one drawn apiece (given the group B stalement at Njeru).

Tanzania has scored more goals (16) compared to Kenya’s 14 as the final day looms.

Tanzania:

Zuberi Katwila’s side was pooled in group B alongside Ethiopia, Kenya and islanders Zanzibar.

Tanzania kick started the championship on a rather solid note, winning 4-0 over Ethiopia, drew 2-2 with Kenya and humbled sister country Zanzibar 5-0 in the last group stage game.

Then moved over 400 KM to Northern Uganda to face the hosts in the quarter finals.

Tanzania succeeded with a 4-2 victory and piped Sudan 1-0 in the semi-finals to make the final grade.

Kenya:

Like Tanzania, Kenya who are coached by Stanley Okumbi started brightly winning 5-0 over Zanzibar.

Then followed a 2 all draw with Tanzania and wrapped up group B with a 4-0 win over Ethiopia.

In the quarter finals, Kenya faced a stiff opposition in Burundi, winning 2-1 before knocking out a hard battling Eritrea 1-0 in the semi-finals.

A well balanced final therefore is anticipated as the two countries face off once again.

Their two respective head coaches openly expressed the desire to lift the trophy and were cagey about which tactics will be deployed on the day.

Pre-match press conference quotes:

We expect a great final. All the teams have been showcasing their abilities and we have used a lot of energy. We were the best teams right from the start and deserve to play in the final. They (Tanzania) have good players having more goals than us. We are prepared for them nonetheless. A final is a final, we have good plans how to stop them. We have the discipline offensive and in defence. Three players need late check-ups after picking up knocks. CECAFA has done a good job to organize a good championship. Players are young and we are focused Stanley Okumbi, Kenya U20 Head Coach