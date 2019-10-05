CECAFA U20 Challenge Boys Cup:

Tanzania 1-0 Kenya

Kenya : Sudan 0-1 Eritrea

Tanzania are the newly crowned champions of the 2019 CECAFA U20 Challenge Cup.

Their victory was fashioned with a 1-0 win over bitter rivals Kenya during a well contested final played at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru on Saturday.

An own goal from towering defender John Otieno Onyango handed Kenya the slim victory.

Onyango brushed home Israel Patrick Mwenda’s teasing free-kick past goalkeeper Brian Okoth Bwiire on the stroke of half time.

From that time, Kenya did not recover despite numerous attacks in the second stanza.

In fact, Tanzania had the best scoring moment in the closing half, hitting the cross bar with a quarter an hour of action.

Earlier, before the breakthrough moment, it remained a balanced affair with half chances.

Tanzania’s right back Israel Patrick Mwenda had a free-kick from 35 yards test Kenya’s goalkeeper Okoth in the 6th minute.

Six minutes later, midfielder Kelvin Nashon Naffal also got close with a shot off target.

Live wire striker Albart Andrew Simchimba had a goal bound shot blocked midway the first half as Tanzania intensified their raids to the opposition goal.

The breakthrough moment arrived in the first of the two added minutes.

Defender Onyango brushed into his own net an inviting free-kick from Mwenda off 35 yards for the opener and lone strike on the sunny evening.

When the second half returned, Kenya technical bench rested Ronald Otieno Sichenje for the aggressive forward Benson Oluoch Ochieng six minutes into the final stanza.

Ochieng took just two minutes to make an impact, beating an offside trap but only to shot inches wide with the goal at his mercy.

On the hour mark, Kenya’s Joshua Otieno Nyatini had a well-executed free-kick stopped by goalie Razack Ramadhan Shekimweri.

Tanzania’s first change of the game arrived in the 65th minute.

Midfielder Said Suleiman Luyaya replaced forward Simchimba as a strategy to beef up the central zone.

Two minutes to the climax of the match, Advance Tepsi Theonassy released Abdul Hamis Suleiman but the latter shot over close range with the goal at his mercy and deny Tanzania yet another goal.

At this moment, Kenya called off Sydney Lokale for Steven Otieno but Tanzania remained disciplined and rock solid at the back.

These two sides had faced off in a group B clash and played to a 2 all stalemate and the 1-0 result for Tanzania settled the egos.

Tanzania’s John Pius Kelvin was top scorer and most valuable player of the tournament.

Kenya’s shot stopperBrian Okoth Bwire was best goalkeeper in the tournament.

Uganda won the fair play accolade.

Team Line Ups:

Tanzania XI:

Razack Ramadhan Shekimweri (G.K), Israel Patrick Mwenda, Gastapha Saimon Runkomba, Dickson Nickson Job (Captain), Oscar Gofrey Masai, Kelvin Nashon Naffal, Tepsi Advance Theonassy, Novatus Disnas Miroshi, Andrew Albart Simchimba, Pius John Kelvin, Abdul Hamis Suleiman

Subs:

Ally Sali Katoro, Ally Kibwana Shomari, Lusajo Elukaga Mwaikenda, Frank George Kihole, Ally Hussein Msengi, Onesmo Justin Mayaya, Gadaf Ramadhan Said, Wilbol Maseke Charangarawe, Said Suleiman Luyaya

Head Coach: Zuberi S. Katwila (Tanzanian)

Kenya XI:

Brian Okoth Bwire (G.K), Sydney Lokale, Mwadime Bonface Mwangeni, John Otieno Onyango, Thomas Teka Omenda, Fidel Otieno Origa, Brian Wepo Wambutsi, Alphonce Otieno Omika, Patrick Otieno, Joshua Otieno Nyatini, Ronald Sichenje Bebeto

Subs:

Otieno Lazararu Bixtente, Oudu Peter James, Oluoch Benson Ochieng, Steven Otieno, Musa Masika Wanyama, John Collins Njuguna, Alvin Owino Odhiambo, Chris Owino Opondo, Austine Othieno Odhiambo

Head coach: Stanley Okumbi

Match Officials:

Center Referee : Lemma Nuguse (Ethiopia)

: Lemma Nuguse (Ethiopia) 1 st Assistant Referee : Yetayew Belachew (Ethiopia)

: Yetayew Belachew (Ethiopia) 2 nd Assistant Referee: Ronald Katenya (Uganda)

Ronald Katenya (Uganda) 4 th Official : Ali Mahmood (Sudan)

: Ali Mahmood (Sudan) Referee Assessor: Ghirmai Yohannes (Eritrea)

Ghirmai Yohannes (Eritrea) General Coordinator : Yussuf Mossi (Burundi)

: Yussuf Mossi (Burundi) Match Commissioner : Hassan Amir (Somalia)

: Hassan Amir (Somalia) Technical Study Group : Nick Yakhama (Kenya)

: Nick Yakhama (Kenya) Media Officer: Badreldin Bakheit (Sudan)

Individual Awards: