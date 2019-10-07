Best of September 2019 (Uganda Premier League):

Player: Fahad Bayo (Vipers Sports Club)

Coach: Douglas Bamweyana (Maroons Football Club)

Vipers Sports Club striker Fahad Bayo and Maroons Football Club head coach Douglas Bamweyana were named best player and coach for the month of September 2019 respectively.

The development was confirmed at a press conference on Monday during a press conference held at Kati Kati Restaurant in Kampala.

These winners have been the first for the 2019/2020 season.

Bayo, a striker at Vipers SC scored three goals during the month to beat Sports Club Villa midfielder David Owori and Maroons striker Steven Mukwala (on loan from Vipers).

UPL Fahad Bayo (left) and Douglas Bamweyana show off their accolades at Kati Kati Restaurant, Kampala on Monday

Bayo scored a brace during the 2 all draw at home against Mbarara City and scored the winner in the victory over Tooro United, still at the St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende.

Bamweyana was picked ahead of Sports Club Villa head coach Edward Kaziba.

The Maroons head tactician engineered wins against Kyetume (1-0), Tooro United (2-0) and Bright Stars (3-2) after the Prisons funded club had lost 2-0 to Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) on match day one.

Both Bayo and Bamweyana were given accolades and Shs 1,000,000 each.

I am elated about this victory and it pushes me to score more goals. i really worked for it. Football being a team sport, I salute my other teammates for the collective display. I will remain focused towards the returning for more accolades. Fahad Bayo, Vipers Sports Club Striker

UPL Vipers Sports Club striker Fahad Bayo shows off his accolade

I thank the organizers for this accolade. special credit goes to the players and management. we worked AS A UNIT FOR IT Douglas Bamweyana, Maroons Football Club Head Coach