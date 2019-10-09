International Friendly Match:

Ethiopia Vs Uganda Cranes

Sunday, 13th October 2019

Bahrdar Town

Two locally based players Kirizestom Ntambi and Allan Kayiwa have been added to the Uganda Cranes traveling contingent that will travel to Ethiopia for the international friendly match this Sunday in Bahrdar town.

Ntambi, a midfielder at Wakiso Giants and Vipers Kayiwa join 19 other foreign based players on the team.

The duo replace US based Michael Azira and Egyptian based midfielder Khalid Aucho who requested to be exhausted.

KAWOWO SPORTS Allan Kayiwa

The technical team led by newly appointed head coach Jonathan Brian McKinstry has been boosted by Charles Livingstone Mbabazi, Fred Kajoba (goalkeeping coach), McCarthy Alexander Michael (fitness coach), Emmanuel Nakabago (team doctor) and Frank Bumpenje as the kits manager.

Advance party header Paul Mukatabala has already departed the country on Wednesday, 9th October 2019.

The Uganda Cranes Traveling Delegation to Ethiopia:

Head of Delegation: Juma Marjan Abdul Hamid

Head coach: McKinstry Jonathan Brian

Assistant Coach: Charles Livingstone Mbabazi

Team doctor: Emmanuel Nakabago

Kits manager: Frank Bumpenje

Goalkeeping coach: Fred Kajoba

Media officer: Farid Mpagi

Fitness coach: McCarthy Alexander Michael

Official: Paul Mukatabala Nantulya

Players:

Goalkeepers: Denis Onyango (Mamelodi Sundowns, South Africa), Robert Odongkara (Horoya AC, Guinea)

Defenders: Bevis Mugabi (Motherwell, Scotland), Timothy Awany (FC Ashdod, Israel), Ronald Mukiibi Ddungu (FK Ostesunds, Sweden), Murushid Jjuuko (Wydad Casablanca, Morocco), Hassan Wasswa Mawanda (Jeddah FC, Saudi Arabia), Joseph Ochaya (TP Mazembe), Isaac Muleme (Viktoria Zizkov, Czech Republic), Nico Wakiro Wadada (Azam, Tanzania)

Midfielders: Kirizestom Ntambi (Wakiso Giants, Uganda) Allan Kyambadde (El Gouna, Egypt), Tadeo Lwanga (Tanta, Egypt), Abdu Lumala (Pyramids, Egypt), William Luwagga Kizito (Shakhter Karagandy, Kazakhstan), Milton Karisa (Oujda, Egypt), Moses Opondo (FC Odense, Denmark), Allan Kayiwa (Vipers, Uganda)

Strikers: Patrick Henry Kaddu (RS Berkhane, Egypt), Derrick Nsibambi (Smouha), Emmanuel Arnold Okwi (Al Ittihad, Egypt)