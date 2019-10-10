Football governing body, FIFA has suspended Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) President Moses Magogo for two months over the illegal sale of 2014 World Cup Tickets.

The Ethics committee on Thursday revealed that an investigation into the Ugandan FA president was opened on 23 July 2018 in relation to the resale of 2014 FIFA World Cup tickets.

The committee further revealed that Magogo had entered a plea bargain that has been ratified by the chairman of the adjudicatory chamber.

The plea bargain, based on art. 67 par.1 of the FIFA Code of Ethics, sees Moses Magogo fined 37 Million Ush and is forbidden from taking part in any kind of football-related activity at national and international level for two months.

Moses Magogo had during the annual FUFA general assembly shocked delegates when he announced that he would be stepping down for two months.