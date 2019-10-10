2019 Independence Day Golf Tourney:

Professionals’ winner:

Ronald Rugumayo – 74, 81, 69 (224)

Professional golfer Ronald “Rugu” Rugumayo won his second major championship since joining the paid ranks in 2018, winning the 2019 Pepsi sponsored Independence day golf tourney at the Par 71 Palm Valley course, in Kakungulu Estate.

Rugumayo needed a sudden death triumph over Silver Opio after the two professionals had tied on 224 strokes over three rounds.

A 2017 Uganda Amateurs Golf Champion, Rugumayo had returned three over 74 during the opening round, a dismissal 10 over 81 on day two and recovered swiftly to score 2- under 69 to force a sudden death.

Opio scored 75, 72 and 77 for a total of 224 strokes over three rounds.

This was one of my sweetest wins. The hard work really paid off chasing 8 strokes into the final day wasn’t easy. Day 3 made me win. I saved my best for the last and winning with a birdie on the first hole of sudden death was awesome it. It reminded me of the three birdies in a row in 2017 Uganda Open play offs with Ronald Otile. Ronald Rugumayo, Golf Professional

This was the second victory for Rugumayo as a professional following success in the Tusker pro series at the start of the year, 2019.

As the champion, Rugumayo took home Shs 6.5M for the hard toiled win.

14 other pro golfers partook of the Shs 30M total kitty staked by the main sponsors.

Silver Opio (224) was two strokes better than the third placed David Kamulindwa Amooti (226).

Phillip Kasozi and Herman Mutawe tied for fourth 227 strokes apiece.

The sixth place was also jointly shared by Richard Baguma and Becca Mwanja with each posting 229 strokes.

The 8th position was jointly shared by five golfers; Abraham Ainamani, Henry Lujja,

Fred Wanzala, Robert Happy and Brian Toolit with 230 apiece.

Lawrence Muhenda finished 13th with 232 strokes, two ahead of Jinja based towering Ismail Muhamood)

Abbey Bagalana and another Jinja club professional Opio Onito each scored 235 strokes to complete the 15 golfers who made the cut.

Missed the cut:

After the opening rounds, a couple of golfers missed the treasured cut, a prerequisite for progressing to the final round on Independence day.

Denis Anguyo, Herman Decco Mutebi, Gerald Kabuye, Robert Oluba, Adolf Muhumuza, Hussein Bagalana, Vincent Byamukama, Martin Ochaya, Deo Akope, Ronnie “King” Bukenya, Joseph Mawejje, George Olayo , Davis Kato, Grace Ocici Onito, Emma Ogwang, Saidi Mawa and Ian Odokonyero all failed.

Meanwhile, Ibra Bagalana and Eva Magala were the male and female overall winners respectively of the 2019 tourney.

Close to 120 golfers took part in the main championship held on Independence day.

Also, as part of the fundraising campaign for a cancer scanner in Kisoro, close to 977M was collected from different individuals and companies on the night.

Green fees fetched Shs 8M.

