Barring natural disaster, Ceylon Lions are assured of life in Division One next season but still have some Division Two homework to take care of.

Avengers in second place have failed to close the gap between them and the leaders while ACC lies further away in third place, this literally means Lions will be crowned Division 2 champions and also gain promotion back to Division One in just one season.

Ceylon Lions have been consistent this season winning all their games thus far with only washed out games denying them a perfect season.

Team Captain Ruwan Jayartne has led from the front with both bat and ball and his undeniably the most valuable player in Division 2. He will miss his batting Alex Obanda who is away with the Kenyan national team in UAE for the T20 World Cup qualifiers but none the less they still have quality in the lineup.

Jonathan Ssebanja and Marvin Kitamirike have been standout bowlers for Ceylon Lions and they will be tasked with picking up wickets. The run-scoring burden will be taken care of by Ruwan, Robinson Obuya and Eddie Agaba on the batting-friendly Budo ground.

Their opponents ACC come into the game with a lot of confidence after nicking second-placed Avengers by one wicket in a nail bitter last weekend.

The marginal win meant ACC has an outside chance to claim the other promotion place ahead of either Wanderers or Avengers. They will need to bring their A-game if they are to defeat the table leaders.

The battle will be the Kings College Budo Cricket Oval and both sides will be hoping for good weather but ACC wouldn’t mind a washout that can guarantee them at least a point.