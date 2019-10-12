Saturday October 12, 2019

Mutesa II stadium, Wankulukuku 4pm

Bright Stars host league debutants Kyetume FC at Mutesa II stadium, Wankulukuku still in search for a first win in this campaign.

Muhammad Kisekka’s men have drawn five of their eight games but have shown improvement in all their games.

Against Kyetume, they face a side with vast experience in players like Isaac Kirabira, Vincent Kayizzi, Patrick Ochan and Robert Ssentongo among others.

Kyetume lie 13th on the table with 7 points from six games, two more than Bright Stars who have played two more games.