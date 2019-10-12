Saturday October 13, 2019

The Mighty Arena, Jinja 4pm

2005 league champions Police visit Busoga United at The Mighty Arena seeking to revert to winning ways after two bad days at office.

The Cops have badly lost to Express and Vipers in their last two games conceding eight silly goals despite scoring four times.

Abdallah Mubiru admits the team, second from bottom with only two points are in crisis and is also wary of the visit to Jinja where they rarely pick points.

“We need to rise up in all departments if we are to get the season back on track,” he said. “It’s a tough time for us where almost every decision goes against us but we are still hopeful of overturning the tables,” he added.

“Our visits to Jinja have always been tough ones in all aspects including refereeing but we hope for fairness this time round. The hosts won their last game 1-0 away to Proline and will be desperate to build on that with another home win against the Cops