International Friendly Match:

Ethiopia 0-1 Uganda Cranes

Uganda Cranes earned a hard fought 1-0 victory on the road against horn of Africa country, Ethiopia during an international build up match played at the Bahir Dar Stadium on Sunday evening.

Egyptian based forward Emmanuel Arnold Okwi scored the priceless goal on the 20th minute mark.

Okwi was well stationed to head home a telling Joseph Benson Ochaya cross after the later had controlled a diagonal pass from Bevis Kristofer Mugabi.

Uganda Cranes was unfortunate to lose winger Allan Kyambadde through injury in the opening half.

Wakiso Giants Kirizestom Ntambi took over Kyambadde’s slot in the first change.

Jonathan McKinstry in his first international game for the Uganda Cranes since taking the head coach slot called for double change as the second half returned.

Azam FC right back Nico Wakiro Wadada replaced Swedish based Ronald Brian Mukiibi Ddungu and Moses Opondo came in for William Luwagga Kizito.

There were no further goals for either sides as McKinstry earned victory on his debut as head coach.

Isaac Muleme, a left footed winger based in Czech Republic at Viktoria Zizkov Football Club came on for the injured Patrick Henry Kaddu.

The Uganda Cranes main stream team looks set for the forthcoming AFCON 2021 qualifiers away to Burkina Faso and at home against Malawi next month.

Uganda Cranes XI:

Denis Onyango (GK, Captain), Ronald Brian Ddungu Mukiibi (Nico Wakiro Wadada), Joseph Benson Ochaya, Hassan Wasswa Mawanda, Bevis Mugabi Kristoper Kizito, Tadeo Lwanga, Emmanuel Arnold Okwi, Allan Kyambadde (Kirizestom Ntambi), Abdu Lumala, Henry Patrick Kaddu (Isaac Muleme), William Kizito Luwagga (Moses Opondo)

Substitutes Not Used:

Robert Odongkara (G.K), Timothy Denis Awany, Milton Karisa, Derrick Paul Nsibambi, Allan Kayiwa