Match Day Nine Results

KCCA FC 4-0 Onduparaka FC

Maroons FC 0-0 SC Villa

Busoga United FC 2-1 Police FC

Tooro United FC 1-2 BUL FC

URA FC 0-0 Mbarara City FC

Vipers SC 3-0 Express FC

Bright Stars FC 0-1 Kyetume FC

Wakiso Giants FC 2-1 Proline FC

Match Day nine was full of several thrilling moments as teams continue to keep within reach of their targets at the start of the season.

Bul FC continued with their impressive start to the season and maintained their grip at the top of the table after staging a comeback against Tooro United FC to win the game 2-1, KCCA FC after going three games without victory bounced back in style by obliterating Onduparaka FC while Busoga United FC finished their game against Police FC with two players less but held on to win.

Joel Muyita takes a look at the players that were outstanding over the weekend and deserve a slot in match day nine Best XI.

Goalkeeper: Tom Ikara (Mbarara City FC)

Ikara made several saves to deny URA FC and help Mbarara City FC pick a point in the barren stalemate. He gets ahead of Maroons FC goalkeeper Hannington Ssebwalunyo who equally had a good performance against SC Villa making two game defining saves.

It should be noted that both Ikara and Ssebwalunyo were named man of the match for their respective teams.

Right back: Dennis Okot (BUL FC)

He brings experience and confidence to the BUL FC back line and has been a key figure in the team’s performance this season. Against Tooro United FC, he played well and offered support whenever the team was opted to attack.

Julius Ntambi of Kyetume FC is the other player that deserves a mention for his performance against Bright Stars FC.

Left Back: Musitafa Kizza (KCCA FC)

One of the areas that has given me trouble to choose who gets into the team. He may not have so excellent against Onduparaka FC but he played well and assisted Mike Mutyaba on the third goal with a quick start from the corner.

Centre Back: Benard Tahomera (Kyetume FC)

One of the budding centre backs in Uganda and has already earned a call to the national team. He returned to the team after missing the game against Express FC and put up a fine performance to help the Slaughters pick their third win of the season.

Centre Back: Gavin Kizito Mugweri (SC Villa)

Another promising centre back that many SC Villa fans have already labelled the new Ibrahim Ssekagya due to his calmness and good game reading.

His performance against Maroons FC once again proved yet again and on many occasions provide cover to Asuman Harishe whenever he was beaten especially by Steven Mukwala.

Holding Midfield: George Kasonko (Busoga United FC)

Busoga United Media

A kingpin in Busoga United’s midfield and he demonstrated that in the 2-1 win against Police FC.

Busoga United FC finished the game with two players less with Ismael Kawawulo and Umar Mukobe sent off but they remained resilient to take maximum points.

Central midfield: Deo Isejja (Kyetume FC)

Dominated proceedings in the midfield as Kyetume edged Bright Stars FC at Wankulukuku and he was named man of the match.

Isejja made the assist for the Sharif Ssozi to score the lone goal of the game.

Attacking midfield: Hassan Ssenyonjo (Wakiso Giants FC)

At his age, Hassan Ssenyonjo was given the captain’s armband as the Purple Sharks defeated Proline FC on Sunday.

He assumed the captaincy because Fahad Kawooya was sent off in the game against SC Villa while the first captain Yasin Mugabi is ruled out with an injury.

Forwards: Fahad Bayo (Vipers SC)

He continues to show that he will be a key player for Vipers Sports Club this season in their quest to win this season.

Fresh from being named the player of the month for September, he grabbed a brace against Express FC to take his tally to six goals.

Forwards: Sadat Anaku (KCCA FC)

A good show against Onduparaka FC and he was literally a thorn in the flesh for the Caterpillars who have always found it hard to play KCCA FC in Lugogo.

An audacious goal plus winning a penalty that Mutyaba converted gets him a slot in the team ahead of Robert Mukongotya who scored the winner as BUL FC won 2-1 against Tooro United FC.

Forwards: Mike Mutyaba (KCCA FC)

The best player on match day nine and capped up his sublime performance with a hat trick, the first this season.

He could have scored even more than three goals and that shows how important he was in helping KCCA FC return to winning ways.

Coach: Mike Mutebi (KCCA FC)

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE Mike Mutebi had a sigh of relief as his team returned to winning ways

Honourable Mentions: Hannington Ssebwalunyo(Maroons FC), Robert Mukongotya(BUL FC), Erisa Ssekisambu(KCCA FC), Viane Ssekajugo(Wakiso Giants FC), Bobos Byaruhanga (Vipers SC)