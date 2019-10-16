City Oilers 71-57 Dynamo

City Oilers are off to a winning start at the Basketball Africa League (BAL) Qualifiers in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

The Ugandan champions, despite a slow start, comfortably beat Burundian side Dynamo 71-57 in the opening game of Group D at the National Indoor Stadium on Wednesday.

Playing an opponent who was unfamiliar, the Oilers had early struggles and trailed by a point (14-13) at the end of the opening ten minutes.

The game was temporarily stopped in the second quarter due to a leaking roof but upon resumption, it was business as usual for Oilers as they won the quarter 25-17 to take control of the game.

Landry Ndikumana scored an efficient 18 points and pulled down 11 rebounds and got support from Robinson Opong who contributed 13 points. James Okello (9 points, 6 rebounds) and Francis Azolibe (9 points, 7 rebounds) came handy

Bienvenu Ndikurio who went 5-for-9 from 3-point range scored game-high 19 points for Dynamo with Regis Musoda chipping in with 15 points off the bench.

City Oilers return to action on Thursday against Hawasa City of Ethiopia.