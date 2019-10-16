Uganda’s Junior Gazelles missed making the semifinals of the 2019 FIBA U16 Women’s African Championship in Kigali, Rwanda by a whisker.

While they failed to defend the six-point lead with 14 seconds to play in the overtime loss to Mozambique, their center Maria Najjuma stood out throughout the tournament.

Najjuma was the most efficient player and top rebounder at the event with 28 boards a game. The center who turns out for Phenom Ladies also averaged 17 points per game on a 55% shooting, good enough for third and second overall at the tournament respectively.

And for her performance at the tournament, Najjuma has been given an opportunity to grow her skills at the NBA Academy camp.

The NBA Academy Africa Women’s Training Camp will be held in Saly, Senegal from November 14-17.

Najjuma and other female top prospects on the continent will be coached by former WNBA players Jennifer Azzi and Astou Ndiaye who is also the NBA Academy Africa Assistant Technical Director.