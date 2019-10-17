FUFA Competitions Disciplinary Panel has fined Express Football Club head coach George Ssimwogerere for ordering ball boys to hide match balls.

The incident happened during the match between the Red Eagles and Police FC played on 4th October 2019 at Muteesa II Stadium, Wankulukuku.

In a document addressed to the club, the Panel found Ssimwogerere guilty of ordering the ball boys to hide the match balls in the 58th minute which led to delayed restarts to the game.

As a result, Ssimwogerere was handed a fined and the club warned.

Mr. Ssimwogerere George is WARNED against repeating the same actions and fined UGX 500,000 (Five hundred thousand shillings only) to be paid by 23rd October 2019. Failure to pay the said fine shall lead to suspension from the technical bench. Express FC is encouraged to prevail over its club officials. FUFA Competitions Disciplinary

Panel

It’s not the first time Express been sanction for hiding match ball. During the 2017-18 season, the club one million shillings for the same action during the game against Mbarara City which they won 1-0 courtesy of David Ndihabwe.