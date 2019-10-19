Uganda could earn a walkover after their opponents, Zimbabwe failed to show up for their game at the ongoing 2019 Africa Netball Championship in Cape Town, South Africa.

The She Cranes who are the reigning champions were supposed to open their title defense against the Gems on Friday but the game did not take place as planned.

Initially, the encounter was scheduled to take place early in the morning but because Zimbabwe we yet to arrive in South Africa, it was rescheduled to 9PM (local time).

It is reported that by game time, the Gems had not yet arrived and thus failed to honor the game. This implies Uganda earned a walkover.

“Uganda got two points and sixty goals from a walkover against Zimbabwe. Organizers say they will announce the decision today. Zimbabwe were expected to arrive here at 9:30PM South African time.” She Cranes media officer Sam Mpoza confirmed.

The tournament has already received several setbacks including Botswana and Namibia pulling out and opting to play at a tournament in Singapore.

At the 11th hour, Tanzania also withdrew forcing changes in the playing format from groups to a round robin system.

The She Cranes will return to action on Saturday against Zambia at the Bellville velodrome.

Revised Fixtures

Friday, 18th October 2019

• South Africa 116-10 Lesotho

• Kenya vs Zambia

• South Africa 56-51 Malawi

• Uganda vs Zimbabwe (Not played)

Saturday, 19th October 2019

• Lesotho vs Kenya

• South Africa vs Zimbabwe

• Uganda vs Zambia

• Kenya vs Malawi

Sunday, 22nd October 2019

• Lesotho vs Uganda

• Zimbabwe vs Kenya

• Zambia vs Malawi

• South Africa vs Uganda

• Lesotho vs Zimbabwe

Monday, 21st October 2019

• Uganda vs Malawi

• South Africa vs Kenya

• Zimbabwe vs Zambia

• Lesotho vs Malawi

Tuesday, 22nd October 2019

• Lesotho vs Zambia

• Zimbabwe vs Malawi

• Uganda vs Kenya

• South Africa vs Malawi