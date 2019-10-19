East & Central All Africa Challenge Trophy (ECAACT) Golf Tournament:

Tuesday, 22nd – 26th October 2019

At Entebbe Golf Club

The 2019 East and Central All Africa Challenge Trophy (ECAACT) Golf Tournament shall be hosted by the Uganda Ladies Golf Union (ULGU) at the Par 71 Entebbe Golf Club.

The lake side golfing facility will host the tournament that tees off on Tuesday October 22 to October 26.

This tournament was officially launched at the Isuzu MU-X East Africa offices in Kampala.

Four countries to include the hosts Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania and Zambia have duly confirmed to take part.

Everything is in control. Our budget is 150 Million Shillings and about half of that is covered Evah Magala, Team manager, Team Uganda & Uganda Ladies Golf Union President

Team Uganda:

Newly crowned Uganda Ladies Golf Open champion Martha Babirye, on form Peace Kabasweke (fresh from the Tanzania Ladies Open victory), Gloria Mbaguta and skipper Irene Nakalembe will make up team Uganda.

The tournament has received a $7,000 boost from Isuzu Uganda, the same company that was aboard during the Uganda Open.

We are excited to be part of this tournament. we hope our support will help the team yield good results Mohamed Khadr, Isuzu Country General Manager

GK Sport Agency has also pledged to take care of the team’s training according to proprietor Gibby Kalule.

“We promise support to the team even after this,” Kalule said.

R&A is the event’s main sponsor and will take charge of the teams’ accommodation.

The ECAACT was started in 2009 by Hon. Monica Ntege, the current AACT (All Africa Challenge Trophy) President, when she was the trustee for the region then.

Uganda is yet to win the tournament and will be banking on home advantage this time round.

The tournament is held after every two years with Zambia and Tanzania having won two titles apiece.

The 2017 event was not held.

Playing format:

The teams will engage in a 54-hole stroke play championship that will spell over 3 days of 18 holes each.

The best 3 gross scores each round count for each country’s score.

The country with the lowest gross score over the three rounds is declared the winner of the team event.

There is an individual trophy as well, which is awarded to the player with the lowest gross score over the three rounds.