Home Football Live: Uganda Cranes Vs Burundi – Chan 2020 Qualifiers Football Live: Uganda Cranes Vs Burundi – Chan 2020 Qualifiers By Kawowo Sports Team - October 19, 2019 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Telegram RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Football Chan 2020 Qualifiers: Ssozi earns first start for Uganda Cranes against Burundi Basketball City Oilers through to BAL Elite 16 after victory over JKT Football US based footballer Tulilaba donates sporting gear to Mpumude Soccer Academy LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Latest news Live: Uganda Cranes Vs Burundi – Chan 2020 Qualifiers October 19, 2019