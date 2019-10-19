Chan 2020 Qualifiers:

Uganda Cranes 3-0 Burundi

*Uganda Cranes qualifies 6-0 on aggregate

It is confirmed that Uganda Cranes will play at the Championship of African Nations Championship for the fifth time in a row.

The development was confirmed after a comprehensive 6-0 result over Burundi on aggregate during the final stage of the qualifiers.

Uganda Cranes beat Burundi 3-0 on Saturday evening at the Star Times Stadium, Lugogo in Kampala during the return leg to complete a double over Burundi.

Fahad Bayo, substitute Viane Ssekajugo and Allan Okello scored the goals for Uganda Cranes to seal a berth to the Chan 2020 tournament that will be hosted by Cameroon.

Vipers Sports Club forward Fahad Bayo scored the opener as early as the fifth minute.

Bayo controlled a well delivered cross from the left by Mustafa Kizza and finished past goalkeeper Onesime Rukundo for the opener.

Seven minutes later, Burundi’s Iddy Muselemu shot from distance and the Cranes’ goalie Charles Lukwago had a slight touch for the visitors’ corner kick.

On the quarter hour mark, Allan Okello released Bayo with a defence splitter.

Bayo beat the goalkeeper Onesime Rukundo but tapped to the side netting

Uganda remained the offensive side by the 20 minute mark. A flying ball from left back Mustafa Kizza found right back Paul Willa in a scoring position but he was judged off-side by the Somalian match referees.

After 25 minutes, Shafiq Kagimu cross’s from the right was mis-controlled by Kizza inside the Burundi goal area in what looked like another chance.

Before the half hour mark, there were two quick shots in succession from Okello and Mike Mutyaba both saved by Burundian goalkeeper Onesime Rukundo

With 10 minutes to the climax of the first half, Okello was set by Shafiq Kagimu but the former’s final ball from was weak.

Uganda has now qualified for the fifth successive Chan finals.

Uganda Cranes XI:

Charles Lukwago (GK), Paul Willa, Mustapha Kizza, Halid Lwaliwa (Captain), John Revita, Yusuf Ssozi, Nicholas Kasozi, Allan Okello, Fahad Bayo, Mike Mutyaba, Shafiq Kagimu

Substitutes:

James Alitho (G.K), Vianney Sekajjugo, Musitafa Mujuzi, Daniel Serunkuma, Allan Kayiwa, Saidi Kyeyune, Bright Anukani

Burundi XI

Onesime Rukundo (G.K), Cedric Mavugo, Iddy Muselemu, Youssouf Ndayishimiye, Landry Ndikumana, Abdoul Amini, Emmanuel Harerimana, Eric Ndizeye, Asman Ndimana, Abed Bigirmana, Cedric Dany Urasenga (Captain)

Substitutes:

Joseph Rugerinyange (G.K), Olivier Bayizere, Faustin Ndikumana, Blanchard Ngabonziza, Masudi Narcisse, Benjamin Gasongo, Raoul Vyamungu