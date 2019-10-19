United States of America (USA) based footballer Alex Tulilaba has donated an assortment of sporting gear to a Jinja based football school, Mpumude Soccer Academy.

The former Maroons Football Club player who was born and raised in Jinja donated 40 pairs of playing boots, a full set of jerseys.

Bosco Mugerwa, the academy head coach is full of praise for Tulilaba’s kind gesture.

We are humbled for the equipment given to us by Alex Tulilaba. May the good Lord bless this giving heart. This is the beginning step for us to raise the stars for tomorrow. Bosco Mugerwa, head coach Mpumude Soccer Academy

In his own submission, Tuliraba acknowledges the bold fact that himself he faced such challenges when he was developing into the finest footballer he is today.

As a growing up boy who went through steps and faced such challenges, I have to give back to the young stars so as address some of their problems as I also inspire them to develop their talents. Alex Tulilaba, footballer based in the USA

In many third world countries, the issue of sound equipment remains one of the key handicaps in the development process of football right from the grassroots.

Often times, budding footballers play bare footed and many lack the proper jerseys to use.