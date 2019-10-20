Uganda Rugby 7s and Zambia played out to the most dramatic match of day two so far at the 2019 Safari 7s in the Challenge Cup semifinal.

Zambia commanded the opening stanza of the match scoring three unanswered tries that were converted for a maximum tally of points at 21-00.

Uganda recovered late in the half through Ian Munyani who touched down under the poles on the last play for the score to stand at 21-07 at the break.

In the second half, a rejuvenated Uganda Cranes squad touched down again courtesy of Adrian Kasito whose swift footwork left the Zambian defence on the floor, as the margin reduced to 21-14 after Aaron Ofoyrwoth’s conversion.

However, the disciplinary department of the Uganda Cranes left much to be desired after two players, Aaron Ofoyrwoth and Levis Ocen were sent off for two identical intentional knock forwards almost within the same minute as they defended in their own area.

The match got even more heated up, but Zambia, with a two-man advantage, were unsuccessful in their attempts to break the Ugandan defence and seal the game.

Uganda pulled the cat out of the hat in the final play of the match with three men down needing medical attention. Regaining possession through a turnover, and playing two wide phases of the ball, Pius Ogena powered his way over the try line to score the try amid ululations from the travelling Ugandan fans in the stands.

Aaron Ofoyrwoth converted to send the match into extra time at 21-21, which meant that it would be decided by a sudden death try.

The hero was none other than Adrian Kasito at the wing who was at the end of a well-worked passage of play from the whole team on the pitch. Quick passes from one end of the touchline to the other exploited the overlap Uganda had so Kasito could stretch forward in the tackle and touch down to send Uganda to the Challenge Cup semifinal.

Uganda will need to recover in time to face South Africa’s Western Province who defeated Spain by 22-05 points in the other Challenge Cup semifinal.

Challenge Cup | Semifinal Result

Uganda 26-21 Zambia (Extra Time)

Tries: Ian Munyani, Adrian Kasito (x2), Pius Ogena | Conversions: Aaron Ofoyrwoth (x3)