Airtel Masaza Cup 2019:

Saturday, 26th October:

Third Place: Kyadondo Vs Buddu – 11 AM

Kyadondo Vs Buddu – Final: Busiro Vs Bulemezi – 3 PM

*Both games at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole (Live on BBS Telefaina)

There are less than five days to the climax of the Airtel sponsored Masaza cup tournament at the Mandela National Stadium, Namboole.

The two finalists Busiro and Bulemezi have upped up their preparations ahead of Saturday’s big do.

Both sides have been engaged in residential training with several build up matches.

Busiro has been traversing through the different corners of the constituency.

Their latest match was that 4-2 win over Kasanje with goals coming from striker Gerald Ogweti (hat trick) and Akram Nana Ssenyondo.

Last Friday, Bulemeezi overcame Sports Club 1-0 in a build up contest.

The two coaches handling these teams believe that these build ups have helped them to gauge their readiness.

Simon Peter Mugerwa, Bulemezi’s head coach acknowledges that the matches have put them in shape to check the grey areas that need to be corrected.

“We have held a couple of friendly matches that are aimed at giving the players the match fitness as we test out all the different departments” Mugerwa noted.

His counterpart at Busiro, Deo Sserwadda also hints on the significance of the build up matches.

“As we get closer to the finals at Namboole, the players’ bodies have been low and one way to lift them has been through the build up matches” Sserwadda said.

Before the final, Buddu and Kyaddondo will face of in the 3rd place match that will kick off at 11 AM.

Last year, Ssingo won the championship.

This championship remains one of the most watched local sporting annual events, luring as many fans as possible.

Past Winners: