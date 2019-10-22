The Uganda Rugby 7s took part in the 2019 Safari Sevens over the weekend at the RFUEA Grounds in Nairobi, Kenya.

The Uganda national team finished 10th at the tournament behind Western Province to whom they lost 29-12 in the Challenge Cup final.

However, there are injury concerns in the camp especially with the team having about a fortnight to prepare for the Africa Rugby Sevens that will be held in Johannesburg, South Africa from November 8-9, 2019.

The biggest injury scare on the team is captain Michael Wokorach who got a knock on his thigh during day one at the tournament in the final pool match against South Africa’s Blitzboks. The knock developed into a swelling overnight which prematurely ended the experienced skipper’s outing in Nairobi.

It was on the advice of the medical department that he sat out the remainder of the tournament and could only watch from the sidelines as the rest of the team tussled it out on the pitch.

I didn’t want to mess it up the more so the only right thing was for me to rest out day two Michael Wokorach, Uganda Sevens Captain

The other major concern for the technical department is Solomon Okia who returned to Kampala after the tournament with his right arm in a shoulder sling. Solomon Okia made his return from a long knee injury and looked in great shape during the tournament but unfortunately picked up a fresh right shoulder injury.

Debutant Levis Ocen also suffered an injury during the tournament. The vibrant forward was in a great deal of discomfort with a strapped right knee, and could barely walk.

The 2019 Africa Men’s Sevens will also double as a qualifier for the 2020 Olympic Games that will be held in Tokyo, Japan with the winner earning a precious slot at the Summer world event.

Fourteen teams are set to compete including Kenya, Uganda, Madagascar, Zambia, Tunisia, Senegal, Morocco, Namibia, Ghana, Botswana, Mauritius, Côte d’Ivoire, Nigeria and 2018 champions Zimbabwe.