Heathens RFC on Thursday evening unveiled their squad for the 2019-20 season at Kyadondo Rugby Club and onboard are seven faces that were not at the club last season.

Three of the “new players” are returning to the club and these are; strongman Scott Oluoch and halfback Aaron Ofoyrwoth who were at Kenya Harlequins last season as well as Joseph Oyet who spent last season at DusuPay Warriors.

The premiership defending champions have also added Victor Wangobo to their forward line. Wangobo joins from Warriors.

As has been the norm at Kyadondo Rugby Club, Heathens looked down the ladder and picked up playmaker Innocent Gwokto from Buffaloes and, reportedly, Dalton Kato.

Ivan Otema who impressed at the inaugural Buddu 7s in Heathens jersey has been promoted from development side Stallions along with Boaz Musasizi.

“Our team is quite competitive right now because we have made about eight additions. The competition for places is going to be stiff and this will bring out the best in the players,” captain Michael Wokorach said of the new additions.

The 2019-20 season starts on Saturday, October 26 with the first round of Uganda Cup and Heathens make a short trip to Makerere to take on Impis.