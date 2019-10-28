FUFA Big League (Sunday Results):

Elgon Group:

• Kiboga Young 3-0 Paidha Black Angels

• Light SS 2-2 Saviours

Rwenzori Group

Nyamityobora 3-4 Kitara

Kitara New Villa 1-2 UPDF

UPDF Kigezi Homeboyz 1-1 Dove

Dove Kansai Plascon 0-0 Water

Richard Makumbi kick-started his journey at Mbale based Kiboga Young in style, winning emphatically 3-0 at home against Paidha Black Angels at the San Siro play ground on Sunday.

Kiboga Young humbled West Nile based Paidha Black Angels 3-0 for maximum points, their first victory of the season.

Brian Olega, Luuka Okori and Pascal Irasa netted Kiboga Young’s goals on the evening.

This was the first victory that Kiboga Young registered for the 2019 – 2020 FUFA Big League in the Elgon group.

Makumbi as a coach has earned respect for guiding a number of clubs to promotion in the Uganda Premier League from the second division.

© Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE Richard Makumbi has promoted more than eight clubs from second division to the Uganda Premier League

For starters, Makumbi has previously guided clubs as SCOUL, BUL, Bunamwaya, Entebbe, Mbarara City among others to the desired Uganda Premier League.

Meanwhile, the other Elgon group match between Light Secondary School and Saviours at the Amuria play-ground ended in a four goal stalemate.

Halid Moses and Emmanuel Oketch scored Saviours’ goals.

Solomon Opito and Lawrence Olaboro were on target for Light Secondary School.

In the Rwenzori group, Kitara humiliated 10 man Nyamityobora 4-3 at the Kakyeka Stadium.

Vincent Kasoki and Brian Mululi Mayanja both new signings at Kitara scored a brace apiece.

Nyamityobora’s goals were netted by veteran Dan Wagaluka (two penalties) and an own goal from Kitara left back Oscar Munihizi.

Steven Bogere’s UPDF edged Andrew Nsamba’s coached New Villa in Kasese 2-1.

Herbert Katongole and Fred Kalanzi found the goals for the footballing soldiers.

At the Kabale Municipal Stadium, Kigezi Homeboyz remains with only one win from match day one.

Their latest match ended one all with visiting Dove from Masindi.

Isaac Ekatu got the opener for Kigezi Homeboyz.

The equalizer for Dove was scored by Ronald Kyamanywa.

One game failed to produce a single goal and this was the scoreless draw between Kansai Plascon and Water at the Bishops SS play ground in Mukono.

Next Matches:

The FUFA Big League returns on Monday 28th with two matches in Kampala and Mbale districts.

At the Star Times Stadium in Kampala, Katwe United entertains Doves All Stars.

Away in Mbale, Kataka, a club managed by Godfrey “Toldo” Awach shall be hosting promising newcomers MYDA FC at the green lush of the CRO San Siro grounds.

Monday 28th October 2019: