FUFA Big League (Sunday Results):

Rwenzori Group

Nyamityobora 3-4 Kitara

Kitara New Villa 1-2 UPDF

UPDF Kigezi Homeboyz 1-1 Dove

Dove Kansai Plascon 0-0 Water

Elgon Group:

Kiboga Young 3-0 Paidha Black Angels

Paidha Black Angels Light SS 2-2 Saviours

Seven goals were scored in total at the Kakyeka Stadium in Mbarara on Sunday as a 10 man Nyamityobora fell miserably 4-3 to visiting Kitara in the second tier division, FUFA Big League.

Kitara’s new signings Vincent Kasoki and Brian Mululi Mayanja each bagged a brace on the evening, albeit coming in the first half.

Ironically, all these four strikes for Kitara were headed goals as the away team led 4-1 heading to the mandatory half time recess.

Former Uganda Cranes exciting winger Dan Waguluka scored two of Nyamityobora’s goals from the penalty mark and an own goal from left back Oscar Munihizi.

Christened as the “Abanyakare”, Nyamityobora lost Ceaser Okello after he was sent for an early shower following rough play towards Samuel Adibo on the stroke of full time.

This was the second win for Kitara this season under their new coach Mark Twinamatisko that drives them aloft of the Rwenzori group table standings.

For starters, Nyamityobora was relegated from the Uganda Premier League last season.

Meanwhile, army side UPDF won 2-1 away from home against New Villa in Kasese in yet another Rwenzori group contest.

Herbert Katongole and Fred Kalanzi scored for Steven Bogere’s UPDF with both goals coming in the first 10 minutes of the opening stanza.

Kigezi Homeboyz was held to a one all home draw by visiting Dove at the Kabale Municipal Stadium.

Isaac Ekatu scored for Kigezi Homeboyz and Ronald Kyamanywa replied for Dove.

The Kansai Plascon and Water duel in Mukono ended goal-less.

In the Elgon Group, Kiboga Young humbled high flying Paidha Black Angels 3-0 at the San Siro play ground in Mbale.

Brian Olega, Luuka Okori and Pascal Irasa scored the goals that inspired Kiboga Young under new coach Richard Makumbi to their first victory.

The match between Light SS and Saviours at the Amuria play ground ended in a four goal stalemate.

Halid Moses and Emmanuel Oketch got Saviours’s goals.

Solomon Opito and Lawrence Olaboro scored Light SS’ two goals to salvage at least a point.

Next Matches:

The FUFA Big League returns on Monday 28th with two matches in Kampala and Mbale districts.

At the Star Times Stadium in Kampala, Katwe United entertains Doves All Stars.

Away in Mbale, Kataka, a side managed by Godfrey “Toldo” Awach shall be hosting newcomers MYDA FC at the green lush of the CRO Sanisiro grounds.

Monday 28th October 2019:

• Katwe United vs Doves All Stars – Star Times Stadium, Lugogo

• Kataka FC vs MYDA FC – San Siro play ground, Mbale