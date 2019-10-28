2019 Inter-University Beach Soccer Championship:

Final: MUBS 3-2 Buganda Royal Institute

MUBS Buganda Royal Institute Third place: KIU 4 (3) – 4 (2) St Lawrence University

Awards:

MVP : Ambrose Kigozi (Buganda Royal Institute)

: Ambrose Kigozi (Buganda Royal Institute) Top Scorer: Saidi Munir – 9 Goals (MUBS)

Saidi Munir – 9 Goals (MUBS) Best Goalkeeper: Eric Habinshuti (Buganda Royal)

Eric Habinshuti (Buganda Royal) Fair Play: Mutesa I Royal University

Makerere University Business School (MUBS) won the 9th edition of the Inter – University Beach Soccer Championship at Lido beach in Entebbe on Sunday, 27th October 2019.

MUBS beat Buganda Royal Institute 3-2 in a well contested final match.

Saidi Munir netted a brace and Bernard Wamusi added the other as the Nakawa based institution clinched their third ever championship following earlier back to back victories in 2014 and 2015.

Simon Peter Kijjo and Ambrose Kigozi got the consolation goals for Buganda Royal Institute who settled for silver medals.

In the third place play off, Kampala International University (KIU) edged the defending champions St Lawrence University to take bronze medals.

KIU defeated St Lawrence 3-2 in a tense post match penalty shoot-out after normal time had ended four goals apiece.

Other Accolades:

Buganda Royal’s Ambrose Kigozi was named the Most Valuable Player (MVP).

MUBS’ sharp striker Saidi Munir with 9 goals finished as the top scorer of the two day’s tournament.

Eric Habinshuti of Buganda Royal was best goalkeeper and Mutesa I was took the fair play award.

Tournament Best team:

The top five players selected by the technical team at this championship included the MVP Ambrose Kigozi, top scorer Saidi Munir, best goalkeeper Eric Habinshuti and Davis Arinda of MUBS.

This was the 9th edition of the university beach soccer challenge with a number of universities taking part.

This championship started in 2011 and was won by Multitech Business School.

This is one of the elite beach soccer competitions and it gives the national team opportunity to pick the best talents for the national duty.

All Winners:

2011- Multitech Business School

2012- Bishop Stuart University, Mbarara

2013 – St. Lawrence University

2014 -MUBS

2015 – MUBS

2016 – Nkumba University

2017 – Nkumba University

2018 – St . Lawrence University

2019 – MUBS