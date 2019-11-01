Uganda Cricket Association today confirmed Brian Masaba as the new captain of the Cricket Cranes.

The announcement was made during the flag-off of a sixteen-man team travelling to Zimbabwe for a build-up tour ahead of the WCL.

Masaba takes over the captaincy from Roger Mukasa who was in charge of the Cricket Cranes during a difficult time. The captaincy took some steam out Mukasa whose batting form dipped with the responsibility of leadership. His last assignment as the Cricket Cranes captain was with the team in Oman during the Division 3 championship where Uganda finished bottom.

Masaba who was a deputy to Mukasa during his bittersweet time has been elevated to the hot seat and he will lead a side with a lot of experience with a touch of experience. This is the second stint for Masaba as captain of the Cricket Cranes with his first stint coming in 2015. There are not many memorable times from Masaba’s first reign, but the most famous was the loss to Ghana in South Africa.

The allrounder will lead a 16 man team that will tour Zimbabwe on the invitation of Takashinga Cricket Club, they will play five games (4 ODIs and 1 T20) against select sides in Zimbabwe. The tour should help team coach Steve Tikolo to look at his side and come up with combinations that will work in Oman during the CWC World Challenge League Group B where Uganda will battle neighbours Kenya, Jersey, Bermuda, Italy and Hongkong.

The 16 man team will fly out of Uganda on Sunday, 3rd November and return on the 10th of November.

Tikolo is the head coach of the side assisted by Jackson Ogwang with Jackson Kavuma as the Team Manager. Habiba Kulsum will be tasked with ensuring that the boys stay healthy as Team Physio.