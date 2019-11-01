After five season of the FUFA Women Elite League, the local football governing body decided to make changes in the playing format of the Women’s top tier league. The new changes included changing of name to FUFA Women Super League and trimming of teams that participate from 16 to just 8.

According to the organizers, this is aimed at creating more competition given the fact that they got crème de la crème of the teams from last season.

Unlike in the FUFA Women Elite League where the 16 teams were divided into two groups of eight, this time round, the eight teams will play one block league on a three leg basis.

As the inaugural FUFA Women Super League gets underway this weekend, Kawowo Sports’ Joel Muyita brings you a detailed look at all the eight clubs including their transfers.

UCU Lady Cardinals

The Mukono based institute enter the new season as the reigning champions and the only team to encrypt their names on the league winners’ list besides Kawempe Muslim.

UCU Lady Cardinal lost their coach Peter Ssebulime (RIP) towards the end of last season but they did not frown and youthful coach Christian Magoba who stepped in did a good job leading them to their first league title.

He has been given the mantle on a permanent basis and he will try to once again lead the Lady Cardinals to success this season.

The core of the team has been maintained with no player leaving. Hasifa Nassuna who was the top scorer and most valuable player last season, skipper Moreen Kinavudori and Crested Cranes captain Ruth Aturo who was rumored to be moving abroad are all still part of the team and will be very vital in the new campaign.

The team has acquired the services of defender Shadia Nankya from Uganda Martyrs and will help in bolstering their defensive unit.

In

Shadia Nankya – Uganda Martyrs High School

Faith Apio – Lango Queens

Hadijja Nalongo – St. Noa

Out

None

Lady Doves

In their maiden season, the Masindi based outfit then under Oliver Mbekeka took the league by storm going all the way to the final but lost to eventual winners UCU Lady Cardinals. They also reached the FUFA Women Cup final but lost to Makerere University.

Mbekeka has since left the club and John Ongodia formerly at She Corporate and Olila High School has been appointed as the new coach.

One of the challenges the team had last season was lack of a clinical forward. With the signing of Fazila Ikwaput, this could be solved. The Lethal forward made history when she became the first Uganda female footballer to feature in the UEFA Women’s Champions League while at BIIK Kazygurt.

With the retention of Ritah Nabbosa, goalkeeper Daizy Nakaziro, Glady Nakitto and Agnes Maggie Kayima, the ultimate target will be to win the championship.

In

Irene Akiteng – Lango Queens

Irene Akiror – Lango Queens

Madina Nakaayi – Makerere University

Fazila Ikwaput – Unattached

Moreen Draru – Kawempe Muslim

Halima Kembabazi – Unattached

Out

Grace Winnie Babirye – Tooro Queens

Shamira Najjuko – She Maroons

Annet Nassimbwa – Tooro Queens

Zeddy Lilian Veronica – released

Kampala Queens

Under the stewardship of Crested Cranes coach Faridah Bulega, Kampala Queens have always flattered to deceive in the previous seasons despite having a formidable squad.

With the addition of a couple of players, their squad looks complete, balanced and thus, the target will be to win the trophy.

Fauzia Najjemba is one of the best players in the country and she is set to join Kampala Queens from Isra Soccer Academy. Last season while at a small club, she managed to score 14 goals in the regular season same as Hasifa Nassuna.

If she combines well with Lilian Mutuuzo, Zaina Namuleme and Rest Nanziri, Kampala Queens will be a tough team to contain.

In the midfield, they have added Kautharah Naluyima who will provide the creativity given her ability to distribute the ball with ease.

In

Kautharah Naluyima – Rines

Fatuma Nakasumba – Makerere University

Dorcus Nabuufu – Uganda Martyrs High School

Brenda Kwaka – Isra Soccer Academy

Mwajjuma Namboozo – Isra Soccer Academy

Resty Nalyeyiso – Masaka SS

Ritah Milly Nambi – Rines

Out

Cissy Nakiguba – Retired

Annet Nakimbugwe – Retired

Resty Kyampire – Released

Dorothy Namugenyi – Released

Kawempe Muslim Ladies

Kawempe Muslim is a household name in Women’s football in Uganda. Four league titles under their belt is no small feat and once again, they will be a force to reckon with.

Ayub Khalifa Kiyingi has over the years proved that despite losing good players every season, the Warriors have still been competitive and you cannot write them off ahead of the new season.

With the departure of midfielder Tracy Jones Akiror, the club sought for the signature of Shamira Nalugya from Isra Soccer Academy to fill the void.

The only challenge will be to try and fill the gap left by the late Rehema Adubango who together with captain Mariam Nakabugo had formed a formidable unit.

Like he has done all seasons, Kiyingi this time has promoted two players from the junior team. That is Shakira Nyinagahirwa and Rita Mushemire.

In

Shamira Nalugya – Isra Soccer Academy

Phiona Atimaku – Isra Soccer Academy

Margaret Kunihira – Asubo Gafford Ladies

Shakira Nyinagahirwa – Promoted from Junior team

Rita Mushemire – Promoted from Junior team

Out

Tracy Jones Akiror –Seminole State College USA

Moreen Draru –Lady Doves

Kezia Nakageye – Loaned to Isra Soccer Academy

Hadijja Nandago- Loaned to Isra Soccer Academy

Sumayiah Kyomuhendo- Loaned to Isra Soccer Academy

Rebecca Nakato – Loaned to Isra Soccer Academy

Monica Nalubega – Loaned to Isra Soccer Academy

She Corporote

Last season, many tipped She Corporate to compete for the title but they flattered to deceive and failed to even make the cut for the playoffs.

Their major undoing was the lack of a lethal forward that would guarantee you a goal per game. Whereas that has not been handled, the new additions have sent an indicator to the rest of the teams that the Nakawa based outfit are out for something.

She Corporate without a shade of doubt has the best midfield in the league with the addition of Phiona Nabbumba, Winnie Nabbale and Janat Tungu. These join Cissy Nantongo Peninnah Akuku and Jackie Ogwal.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE Phiona Nabbumba (Shirt 13) in action against Kenya

The back line has also been beefed up with the addition of Bridget Nabisaalu and Miriam Ibunyu from Ajax Queens and Olila High School respectively.

Coach Ali Zzinda will be tasked to compete and challenge for the title without any excuses given the armoury at his disposal.

In

Bridget Nabisaalu- Ajax Queens

Phiona Nabbumba – Ajax Queens

Janat Tungu – Muteesa I Royal University

Miriam Ibunyu – Olila High School

Kate Apio – Isra Soccer Academy

Susan Atim – Olila High School

Winnie Nabbale – Masaka SS

Agnes Namazzi – Kyambogo University

Dorcus Namukisa – permanent deal from Isra Soccer Academy

Whisper Alomo –Paidha FC

Out

Stella Kaliba – retired

Memory Nampijja – Unattached

Christine Nambirigge – Unattached

Rachael Lwanga – released

Maggie Namutebi

Everlyn Kaweesi

Joyce Nansumba

Betty Namataka

Millicent Mwanzi –She Maroons

Olila High School

FUFA Media Olila High School will rely on captain Marion Amangat and towering defender Eunice Ariokot

Since the departure of Ritah Nabbosa, Vanessa Karungi, Wilmer Nantumbwe and other players who had joined the Soroti based from Kampala, the club has decided to nurture their own.

Last season, they narrowly missed out on a playoff slot and given the fact that they have no attention of anyone, they tend to play under limited pressure.

Eunice Ariokot, Marion Amangat and Siporosa Amoding are some of the senior players on the team and will be expected to guide them in the new season.

The team is still under the guidance of youthful coach Pande Cifu who is good at spotting players especially in Eastern Uganda.

In

Unknown

Out

Susan Atim – She Corporate

Miriam Ibunyu – She Corporate

Muteesa I Royal University

The club has gone through a lot of struggles and their existence cannot be guaranteed with reports indicating, the University administration no longer funds the operations of the team.

Coach Augustine Walusimbi will have a mountain challenge to try and help the team fend off relegation give the fact that he has a seemingly feeble squad at his disposal.

They will hugely rely on Margaret Birabwa, Habiba Nakayobyo and Elizabeth Nakigozi.

In

Hadijja Nampijja

Benita Naggujja

Evelyn Natasha

Nampeera Imelda

Out

Janat Tungu – She Corporate

Uganda Martyrs High School Lubaga

Under coach Rogers Nkugwa, Uganda Martyrs High School has opted to build a new team with majority of the players from the school side.

Besides, Esther Naluyimba who is the most experienced player on the team, the rest of the players will have to learn on job but coach Nkugwa is confident his team will deliver.

The departure of Shadia Nankya leaves a gaping hole that will not be filled at the moment. She had added scoring to her game and scored a total of 18 goals last season.

The arrival of forward Catherine Nagadya from Makerere University will bolster their forward line joining Rashida Nankya and the new kid on the block Latifah Nakasi.

In

Patience Nabuloobi – Makerere University

Catherine Nagadya – Makerere University

Latifa Nakasi – School team

Uditah Basemera – School team

Sharon Kaidu – School team

Halima Kanyago – School team

Out

Dorcus Nabuufu – Kampala Queens

Olivier Nakitende – Makerere University

Shamira Nassuna – Unattached

Shadia Nankya – UCU Lady Cardinals

FUFA Women Super League 2019-20

Match Day One

Saturday, 2nd November 2019

UCU Lady Cardinals Vs She Corporate – Mukono

Kampala Queens Vs Olila High School – IUIU Kabojja

Sunday, 3rd November 2019