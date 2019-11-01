2019 Castle Lite Entebbe Golf Open:

Day two Leader:

Jastas Madoya (Kenya) – 70, 66 (136)

Teenager professional golfer David Amooti Kamulindwa has continued to make huge strides ever since he joined the paid ranks.

Kamulindwa, 18, hails from the Uganda’s golfing hub of Fort Portal has consistently proved he is a hard nut to crack with great performances on the course.

The latest positive feat that witnessed him among the eight Ugandans to make the cut at the 2019 Caste Lite Entebbe Golf Open further confirms his gradual ascension since graduating from the amateurs’ catergory.

During day one on Wednesday, Kamulindwa returned two over par 73 before losing form by a stroke on the subsequent round, but, still managed to make the cut of the professionals who will partake of the Shs 40M staked by the sponsors.

“It is good to make the cut. I played with a composed mind and the mission was to make the cut first then I will improve my performance during round three and four” Kamulindwa attested.

The best ranked Ugandan after round two was Herman Mutawe (70, 69), chasing the leader, Jastas Madoya by three strokes coming to round three on Friday.

The other Ugandans include; Ronald Rugumayo, Phillip Kasozi, Henry Lujja, Deo Akope and the towering Brian Toolit.

Kenya has a lion’s share of the professionals who made the cut with 12. Zimbabwe and Senegal have one golfer apiece.

Friday marked round three with the final round and climax set for Saturday at the lake side par 71 golfing facility.

The professionals are vying for Shs 40M.

Round 2 Leaderboard (All Those who made the cut):

1 – Jastas Madoya (Kenya) – 70, 66 (136)

T2 – Herman Mutawe (Uganda) – 70, 69 (139)

Robson Chinhoi (Zimbabwe) – 64, 75 (139)

4 – CJ Wangai (Kenya) – 71, 70 (141)

5 – Kopan Timbe (Kenya) – 66, 76 (142)

T6 – David Wakhu (Kenya) – 72, 71 (143)

Snow Greg (Kenya) – 71, 72 (143)

8 – Ronald Rugumayo (Uganda) – 74, 70 (144)

T9 – Erick Ooko Obura (Kenya) – 76, 69 (145)

Henry Lujja (Uganda) – 74, 71 (145)

Dismas Anyonyi Indiza (Kenya) – 73, 72 (145)

Tony Omuli (Kenya) – 71, 74 (145)

Silver Opio (Uganda) – 66, 79 (145)

T14 – Samba Niang (Senegal) – 75, 71 (146)

Deo Akope (Uganda) – 72, 74 (146)

T16 – Phillip Kasozi (Uganda) – 75, 72 (147)

Hesbon Kutwa (Kenya) – 74, 73(147)

David Amooti Kamulindwa (Uganda) – 73, 74 (147)

Kenneth Bollo (Kenya) – 69, 78 (147)

Edwin Mudanyi (Kenya) – 78, 70 (148)

John Karichu Mathiaka (Kenya) – 73, 75 (148)

Brian Toolit (Uganda) – 73, 75 (148)