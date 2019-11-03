CAF Confederation Cup Play Off (Return Leg):

Sunday, November 3, 2019

Proline (Uganda) Vs Al Nasr Bengazi (Libya) – At Star Times Stadium, Lugogo – Kampala

*Aggregate: 2-2

There is still a lot to play for in the CAF Confederation Cup return leg between Uganda’s ambassadors, Proline and Libya’s Al Nasr Bengazi on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at the Star Times Stadium, Lugogo.

The first leg was played a week ago at the 80,000 seater Borg Al Arab Stadium in the Egyptian city of Alexanderia because of insecurity concerns back in Libya.

Following a 2 all draw in the aforementioned match, Proline needs a goal-less draw, one all stalemate or a clear cut victory for success whilst another 2 all draw will push the game to post match penalties.

During the first leg, the Libyans broke the deadlock in the 13th minute.

Towering forward Al Mahdi Moataz slammed the ball into the bottom right corner of the net.

Defender Mustafa Mujjuzi found the equalizer with a well struck free-kick at the edge of the goal area as the half time break came with both sides tied at one goal apiece.

Khalid Madji restored Al Nasr’s lead with a well converted penalty on 68 minutes following a handball call by Richard Ajuna in the forbidden area.

Ten minutes later, teenager Bright Anukani drew the Ugandan side level.

The Sunday game therefore is envisaged as a cup finale for the two clubs in the box.

Proline’s experienced players as Bernard Muwanga (on loan from KCCA), striker Hamis Diego Kiiza, Mujjuzi, skipper Noordin Bunjo, exciting teenagers Anukani and Hakim Kiwanuka are some of the key players looked at to make an impact in the return leg.

Proline will still miss the services of striker Ivan Bogere who left the club for greener pastures in Saudi Arabia.

Definitely, head coach Mathias Lule will need to preach the right tactics right from the on-start of the game and make necessary adjustments as deemed possible with the progress of the match.

Al Nasr Bengazi’s two scorers away in the first leg Al Mahdi Moataz and Khalid Madji remain the men to watch in the game that will staged on artificial surfaced Lugogo.

The successful club on aggregate will qualify to the treasured group stages of the CAF Confederation Cup.

To reach this far, Proline eliminated Malawi’s Masters Security Services and Rwanda’s AS Kigali in the earlier stages.

All First Leg Results:

27.10.2019: Conakry Horoya (Guinea) 4-2 Bandari (Kenya)

27.10.2019 Mwanza Young Africans (Tanzania) 1-2 Pyramids (Egypt)

27.10.2019 Aba Enyimba (Nigeria) 2-0 TS Galaxy (South Africa)

27.10.2019 Kampala KCCA (Uganda) 0-0 Paradou (Algeria)

27.10.2019 Nairobi Gor Mahia (Kenya) 1-1 Motema Pembe (DR Congo)

27.10.2019 Maputo UD Songo (Mozambique) 1-2 Bidvest Wits (South Africa)

27.10.2019 N’djamena Elect Sport (Chad) 0-1 Djoliba (Bamako)

27.10.2019 Lusaka Green Eagles (Zambia) 1-1 HUSA (Morocco)

27.10.2019 Malabo Cano Sport (Equatorial Guinea) 1-3 Zanaco (Zambia)

27.10.2019 Antananarivo Fosa Juniors (Madagascar) 2-0 RS Berkane (Morocco)

27.10.2019 Victoria Cote d’Or (Seychelles) 0-4 El Masry (Egypt)

27.10.2019 Lome ASC Kara (Togo) 2-1 Rangers (Nigeria)

27.10.2019 Nouakchott Nouadhibou (Mauritania) 2-0 Triangle (Zimbabwe)

27.10.2019 Alexandria El Nasr (Libya) 2-2 Proline (Uganda)

*27.10.2019 Kumasi Kotoko (Ghana) vs San Pedro (Cote d’Ivoire)

30.10.2019 Thies Generation Foot (Senega) vs ESAE (Benin)

*Match abandoned to due to heavy rains at the end of the first half. Game continues on Monday with the second half.