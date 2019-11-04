Uganda women’s national football team head coach Faridah Bulega has dropped nine players as the team continues with preparations for the forthcoming 2019 CECAFA Women’s Championship in Tanzania.

Nine players were dropped from the provisional squad after Monday’s training at StarTimes stadium, Lugogo.

Initially, Bulega had summoned 35 players and the team has had five days of non-residential training since Thursday last week.

The players dropped include UCU Lady Cardinals duo of Mercy Nabulobi and Teddy Najjuma.

Others include Norah Alupo, Rashida Nankya, Meble Kusasira, Sarah Nakuya, Mercy Nabulobi, Brenda Nandagire and Margaret Birabwa.

Bulega indicated the players have positively adapted to training and hopes they will be in good shape before the start of the tournament.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE Coach Faridah Bulega is confident the team will be in good shape before the start of the tournament

” We had a challenge that players are coming from a long break and most of them were unfit but we have worked on that in the last days and there is a big improvement. We believe by the time the tournament starts, they will be in good shape.”

The team will enter residential camp on Tuesday at the FUFA Technical Centre where a final squad of 20 players will be named.

Uganda is in group B alongside Kenya, Ethiopia and Djibouti. The tournament is slated to take place between 14th -24th November 2019.

Goalkeepers: Ruth Aturo (UCU Lady Cardinals), Irene Paska Akiteng (Lady Doves), Vanessa Karungi (She Corporate), Daisy Nakaziro (Lady Doves)

Defenders: Viola Namuddu (Makerere University), Shadia Nankya (UCU Lady Cardinals), Bridget Nabisaalu (She Corporate), Marion Amangat (Olila High School), Stella Musubika (Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC), Eunice Ariokot (Olila High School), Grace Aluka ( Kawempe Muslim SS Ladies), Aisha Namukisa (Kampala Queens).

Midfielders: Asia Nakibuuka (Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC), Harriet Nakkuba (Kampala Queens), Phiona Nabumba (She Corporate), Amina Nababi (Makerere University), Fauzia Najjemba (Kampala Queens)

Forwards: Hasifa Nassuna (UCU Lady Cardinals), Juliet Nalukenge (Kawempe Muslim), Margret Kunihira (Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC), Rashidah Nankya, Resty Nanziri (Kampala Queens), Zainah Namuleme (Kampala Queens), Shamirah Nalugya (Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC)