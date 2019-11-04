Futsal Super League 2019/2020:

Match Day 2: Monday, 4th November 2019

Kabowa Vs Aidenal (6:10 PM)

InterCity Vs Mengo City (7:45 PM)

Kisenyi Vs Park (9:00 PM)

*At Lugogo Indoor Arena (Fee: 5,000 for all matches)

The 2019 – 2020 Futsal Super League returns with match day two at the Lugogo Indoor Arena in Kampala on Monday, 4th November 2019.

There are three games lined up that will kick off as early as 6:10 PM.

Kabowa and Aidenal will be the first teams to open up the evening.

Then at 7:45 P.M, Intercity will entertain Mengo City. Whereas Intercity lost on match day one last Monday, Mengo City was on the winning side.

The mother of all battles will see a top of the table clash as Kisenyi locks horns against Park.

The Futsal Super League is run by the Futsal Association Uganda (FAU), a newly assimilated member of Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA).

Top scorers: