CAF Confederation Cup Playoff | Return Leg

Paradou A.C (Algeria) 4-1 KCCA (Uganda) | Agg: 4-1

It is the end of the road for Uganda’s reigning league champions KCCA Football Club in the CAF Confederation Cup.

KCCA fell 4-1 to Algeria’s Paradou AC during the return leg of the playoff played at the Stade 5 Juillet in Algiers under chilly conditions.

Allan Okello had scored the consolation for the home team at some stage as the game but Paradou AC still regained their lead through Abdelkhadar Khadri’s free-kick.

KCCA fell to two other goals in the second half and were thus eliminated 4-1 on aggregate since the first leg in Kampala had ended goal-less.

Following Proline’s earlier defeat, there will not be any representative for Uganda in the treasured group stages of the continental football competition.

Proline lost 2-0 to Libya’s Al Nasr at the StarTimes Stadium, Lugogo during the return leg after the first leg had ended two-all in Alexandria.

KCCA FC Media KCCA and Paradou AC captains with the match referees prior to kick off

KCCA XI:﻿ Lukwago (Captain, GK), Samuel Kato, Peter Magambo, Fillbert Obenchan, Kizza Mustafa, Gift Ali, Muzamiru Mutyaba, Jackson Nunda, Allan Okello, Mike Mutyaba, Saadat Anaku

Subs: Jamil Malyamunugu (GK), Nicolas Kasozi, Achai Herbert, Hassan Musana, Musa Ramadhan, Eric Ssenjobe, Simon Sserumkuma