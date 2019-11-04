Uganda Premier League | Matchday 11

Tooro United 1-0 Mbarara City

Tooro United Football Club edged Mbarara City 1-0 during a Uganda Premier League duel played at St Paul’s National Seminary Playground in Fort Portal on Sunday.

Godfrey Lwesibawa’s second-half goal won the game for Tooro United in a match Eric Ndifuna handled his first game as head coach since Wasswa Bbosa threw in the towel.

The home side called for the first change of the game when Isa Mubiru replaced Willy Kavuma six minutes into the second half.

Long-serving defender Timothy Musinguzi then came on for Isa Lumu in the 58th minute.

In the 66th minute, Mbarara City’s midfielder Ivan Eyam got cautioned for a foul on Godfrey Lwesibawa.

This prompted the Ankole Lion’s technical team to call for a change, Eyam was pulled out for Bebe Swalik Ssegujja in the 67th minute.

With 20 minutes left on the clock, Lwesibawa slotted home past onrushing goalkeeper Tom Ikara following a well delivered long ball by midfielder Paddy Muhumuza.

Tooro United’s final change witnessed gangly forward Steven Omvia come on for Yefesi Mubiru.

Mbarara City introduced bow-legged midfielder Gadafi Gadihno for Raymond Onyai with two minutes to the full-time mark but it was too late to make an impact.

Muhumuza was named the man of the match, a feat that comes with Shs 100,000 and a plaque.

Tooro United who had lost terribly 3-0 in the previous match away to Onduparaka thus registered their fourth victory of the season in 11 games, taking them to 11 points, displacing URA in the 11th position.

Mbarara City suffered their 5th loss of the campaign as they remain 13th with just 9 points fetched in 10 points.

Team Line Ups:

Tooro United XI: Chrispas Kusiima (GK), Musa Mukasa, Arthur Kiggundu, Isa Lumu, Fredrick Kigozi, Paddy Muhumuza, Willy Kavuma, Godfrey Lwesibawa, Mubiru Yafessi, Charles Musiige, John Byamukama

Subs: Medhi Kibirige (G.K), Isa Mubiru, Derrick Tekkwo, Steven Omvia, Denis Mugerwa, Timothy Musinguzi, Faizol Ssekyanzi

Mbarara City XI: Tom Ikara (GK), Ronald Otti, Jasper Ahebwa, Hilary Mukundane, Bamba Soulyemane, Stephen Othieno, Paul Mucurezi, Brian Ahebwa, Ivan Eyam, Raymond Onyai, Ibrahim Orit

Subs: Muhammad Ssekeba (G.K), Bebe Swalik Ssegujja, Gadafi Gadinho, Steven Kabuye, Solomon Okwalinga, Huud Salim, John Adriko