The appointment of former Cranes forward Steven Bengo as Wakiso Giants FC interim manager has left many people wondering whether he is at a level to manage a club in the Uganda Premier League.

Bengo was appointed as caretaker manager to replace coach Kefa Kisala who parted ways with the Purple Sharks after the 3-0 loss to Express FC on Saturday.

When the club confirmed Bengo on Monday afternoon, I was equally surprised about the choice and my first question was; how does he qualify to coach a club in the Uganda Premier League?

However, after consultations, I was educated about how Bengo qualifies and here is why.

For Starters, Bengo retired from active football in September 2019 (two months ago) and immediately enrolled for a coaching course.

Wakiso Giants Steven Bengo’s close ball control while playing for Wakiso Giants

Ideally, the primary badge that a new coach enrolls for is a beginners’ but Federation of Uganda Football Association(FUFA) gave a waiver to Ex- Internationals that played for Cranes at least for a period of three years and thus start at the CAF C level

FUFA Football Development Director Ali Mwebe confirmed this indicating Bengo did not start with the beginners’ course but rather enrolled for a CAF C.

“There is a provision for former national team players that featured for at least three years and Steven Bengo enrolled for a CAF C course.”

The minimum coaching License to manage a team in the Uganda Premier League is CAF B, how then does Bengo with a CAF C qualify?

In August this year, the FUFA Executive Committee gave greenlight to coaches with CAF C Licenses to work with teams in the top tier league. According to FUFA President Moses Magogo, indicated that there has been a delay by CAF to organize CAF B coaching courses and thus the executive made a decision to give provisional licenses to those that had already enrolled for CAF C.

“The FUFA Executive noted that there has been a genuine delay by authorities concerned to release results of the coaches who attended the CAF C coaching course for the past three years but have not been able to enroll for the CAF B course for reasons beyond their control,” reads the statement on FUFA website.

“With this deficiency, FUFA has granted provisional Licenses to coaches who fall in this category as they wait for the full release of results by CAF. However, upon release of results, the successful CAF C coaches will be required to apply to undertake immediately a CAF B course to attain the minimum requirements for any coach to sit on the technical bench in the Uganda Premier League this season.”

WAKISO GIANTS MEDIA Steven Bengo will be in the dugout for Wakiso Giants FC against Vipers SC

It is therefore upon this basis that Bengo qualifies to manage a team in the Uganda Premier League.

He starts his role as the caretaker manager away to league leaders Vipers SC on Tuesday at St. Mary’s stadium.