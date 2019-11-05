Uganda Cranes Regional Tours 2019 (Namutima)

Saturday, 9 th November 2019

November 2019 North Eastern Select Vs Uganda Cranes

Katakwi Play Ground

Uganda Cranes Head Coach Johnathan McKinstry confirmed the 21 players for the North East regional Tour that will be staged in Katakwi on Saturday 9th November 2019.

All the players summoned ply their trade in the Uganda Premier League, including the five called to the main stream Uganda Cranes team that will travel to Burkina Faso for the AFCON 2021 qualifier away.

These five players are goalkeeper Charles Lukwago, Allan Okello, Halid Lwaliwa, Fahad Bayo and Nicholas Kasozi.

KCCA FC Media Goalkeeper Charles Lukwago

FUFA Media Allan Okello in a Uganda Cranes training session with teammates

© Kawowo Sports | AMINAH BABIRYE Halid Lwaliwa

The other summoned players are; URA’s goalkeeper James Alitho (URA FC), two right backs in Paul Willa (Vipers SC) and Ashraf Mandela (URA) as well as one left back, Mustafa Kizza of KCCA.

FUFA Media Allan Kayiwa (left) vies for the ball possession with Mustafa Kizza during a Uganda Cranes training session

There are four natural central defenders in Vipers’ captain Lwaliwa, Paul Mbowa (URA) as well as the KCCA duo of John Revita and Samuel Kato.

The holding midfield department on the team has Kasozi (KCCA) and URA skipper Shafiq Kuchi Kagimu.

A large pool of creative midfielders on the team comprise of Hassan Senyonjo (Wakiso Giants), Muzamiru Mutyaba (KCCA), Allan Okello (KCCA), Bright Anukani (Proline) and a first time call for URA’s Joachim Ojera.

© Kawowo Sports | AMINAH BABIRYE Muzamiru Mutyaba

There are five forwards in Vianne Sekajugo (Wakiso Giants), Allan Kayiwa (Vipers), Joel Madondo (Busoga United), Fahad Bayo (Vipers) and Proline’s Edrisa “Torres” Lubega.

This will be the third time the Uganda Cranes Regional tour heads to the North East region, the first time under new coach McKinstry.

The Northern Irishman will handle the team with his entire backroom staff including Abdallah Mubiru (first assistant), Charles Livingstone Mbabazi (second assistant), Alexander McCarthy (fitness coach) and the legendary Fred Kajoba (goalkeeping coach).

Training & Travel Programme:

The team will train on Thursday morning at StarTimes Stadium Lugogo before setting off for Katakwi on Friday morning.

These tours are jointly sponsored by telecommunications giants Airtel and Nile Breweries under their brand Nile Special.

The tour is in line with the preparations for the upcoming Uganda Cranes participation in the CHAN Finals and also taking the Uganda Cranes brand to the masses.

The squad summoned:

Goalkeepers: Charles Lukwago (KCCA FC) and James Alitho (URA FC)

Right Backs: Paul Willa (Vipers SC), Ashraf Mandela (URA FC)

Left Backs: Mustafa Kizza (KCCA FC)

Central Defenders: Halid Lwalilwa (Vipers SC), John Revita (KCCA FC), Samuel Kato (KCCA FC), Paul Mbowa (URA FC)

Holding Midfielders: Nicolas Kasozi (KCCA FC), Shafiq Kagimu (URA FC)

Creative Midfielders: Hassan Senyonjo (Wakiso Giants), Muzamiru Mutyaba (KCCA FC), Allan Okello (KCCA FC), Bright Anukani (Proline FC), Joachim Ojera (URA FC)