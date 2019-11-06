Bulega names Crested Cranes assistant captains

The new assistant captains include defender Bridget Nabisaalu and forward Fazila Ikwaput as first and second assistant respectively.

Crested Cranes head coach Faridah Bulega has on Tuesday morning confirmed the assistant captains for the national team that is currently in camp at FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru preparing for the 2019 CECAFA Women’s Challenge Cup.

It should be noted that last week, Bulega named goalkeeper Ruth Aturo as the new captain replacing Tracy Jones Akiror who currently plies her trade at Seminole College in Oklahoma, USA.

The new assistant captains include defender Bridget Nabisaalu and forward Fazila Ikwaput as first and second assistant respectively.

Nabisaalu who recently joined She Corporate from Ajax Queens was also last week named assistant captain to Vanessa Karungi.

Ikwaput scored a hat trick on her debut for Lady Doves on Sunday against Muteesa I Royal University.

On Monday, the provisional team was trimmed to 27 players that are currently in camp. Uganda is in group B alongside Kenya, Ethiopia, and Djibouti.

The 2019 tournament will be held in Tanzania between 14th -24th November at Chamanzi sports stadium.

Goalkeepers: Daisy Nakaziro (Lady Doves), Ruth Aturo (UCU Lady Cardinals), Irene Paska Akiteng (Lady Doves), Vanessa Karungi (she Corporate).

Defenders: Viola Namuddu (Makerere University), Shadia Nankya (UCU Lady Cardinals), Bridget Nabisaalu (She Corporate), Marion Amangat (Olila High School), Brendah Stella Musibika (Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC), Eunice Ariokot (Olila High School), Grace Aluka (Kawempe Muslim SS Ladies FC), Aisha Namukisa (Kampala Queens).

Midfielders: Asia Nakibuuka (Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC), Zaina Nandede (Asubo Gafford Ladies), Riticia Nabbosa (Lady Doves), Esther Beatrice Adokole (Asubo Gafford Ladies), Harriet Nakuba (Kampala Queens), Phiona Nabumba (She Corporate), Amina Nababi (Makerere University), Fauzia Najjemba (Kampala Queens)

Forwards: Hasifa Nassuna (UCU Lady Cardinals), Juliet Nalukenge (Kawempe Muslim), Margret Kunihira (Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC), Resty Nanziri (Kampala Queens), Zainah Namuleme (Kampala Queens), Fazila Ikwaput (Lady Doves), Shamirah Nalugya (Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC).