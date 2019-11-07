Prisons Grounds Luzira has been suspended by the Fufa Licensing Committee from hosting Uganda Premier League games until the ground is restored to its former look.

The ground, home to Maroons joins Mutesa II stadium, Wankulukuku which was banned last week.

The confirmation was made public through a statement signed by the UPL CEO Bernard Bainamani on Thursday.

“The Secretariat is in receipt of two letters from the FUFA Licensing Committee in regard to the status of Luzira Prison Grounds and Bugembe Stadium-Jinja…..,” read part of the statement.

“Licensing Committee has re-inspected Luzira Prison Grounds and noted that the field of play has deteriorated due to overuse and heavy rains. The ground will not be able to host SUPL matches with immediate effect until the ground is restored to the recommended playable standard.

In the same regard, Bul has been granted leeway to host their games at Bugembe. The side has been hosting games at the Fufa Technical Centre Njeru which now remains with no particular team to host after Busoga United also moved to The Mighty Arena.

“The FUFA Licensing Committee basing on the last inspection of Bugembe Stadium-Jinja was confirmed to meet the minimum requirements to host SUPL matches. Accordingly, BUL FC has been cleared to host their home games at Bugembe Stadium-Jinja with immediate effect.

The heavy rains this season have seen grounds deteriorate including Mandela National stadium, Namboole whose management also suspending hosting of games for at least two weeks.