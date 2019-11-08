Wanderers are yet to play a complete game in the second round of the 50-over league with their last two games washed out by rain.

At the business end of the season with three games left, Wanderers is stranded in third place but will need to win at least two of their remaining games with a bonus point to leapfrog ACC in third place and Avengers in second.

This weekend Wanderers takes on AzizDamani junior side on Saturday and will face Premier on Sunday, both boggy games against tricky sides.

Damani is the only loss Wanderers has registered this season and the youngsters will be a hard bargain.

Premier failed to defend 90 against Wanderers in the first round in a rain-affected game in Jinja but they are worthy competition. Wanderers will need to be at their A-game if they are to get maximum points out of the game and also pray that the rain stays away.

In the other defining game, second-placed Avengers take on first placed Ceylon Lions.

While the teams below them fight for points, Ceylon Lions is already planning for life in Division 1 as they are assured of promotion to the top flight.

For Avengers only a win is good enough for them, anything short of that will put their promotion chances in the hands of others.

Both Avengers and Wanderers will be keeping tabs on each other’s scores on Sunday as both sides fight for the final promotional spot.