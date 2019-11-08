Ugandan kickboxer Moses Golola has been rewarded a house for having grown an illustrious career.

Golola who is regarded as the father of kickboxing in Uganda has been the face of the sport since he surfaced in 2011.

That year, his fight against Abdul Qadir Rahim managed to attract the largest attendance outside Uganda Cranes and Masaza Cup final crowds.

On Thursday, Rockboom brand under the flagship of Harris International awarded him a house for his partnership with them.

Speaking at the event that was held at Kabira Country Club, astonished Golola was appreciative of the reward.

“First of all, i want to thank God for this,” Golola said.

Am speechless my friends. I don’t know what i can say right now.

“This is not by me talking too much. Its not by my energy, but because of his grace.

“I have worked hard, thinking maybe the government will do so much but Harris International has done much more.

“I have been promoting kickboxing and what has happened now is in history. I am just telling all young men to be patient sometimes and to pray to God so much.

“Many are working hard to build good houses, but i haven’t built this. God has delivered it to me.”

Golola became the Kickboxing Champion of East and Central Africa having emerged winner in a controversial match against Hungarian Andras Nagy on 9 December 2011.

He has since floored Umar “The Pain” Semata in his most recent fight – needing three rounds in the K1 epic rematch played at Freedom City.