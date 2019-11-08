Uganda female footballer Sandra Nabweteme has continued to etch her name in history as one of the best the country has produced ever. After smashing every goal scoring record with Kawempe Muslim SS, she sought a new challenge in 2016 that saw her move to the USA.

At South West Oklahoma State University (SWOSU), where Nabweteme studies, she took no time to establish herself and just three years down the road, the lethal striker has set a new scoring record.

On Thursday as SWOSU outwitted Southern Nazarene 4-0, Nabweteme scored a hat trick to take her goal tally to 76. This means she overtook Burkinabe striker Almata Rabo who had 74 goals.

Victory took the Bulldogs top of the table in the Great American Conference standings and they will play their final regular-season game against Oklahoma Baptist University on Saturday in the winner takes it all.

While still at Kawempe Muslim, she guided the team to two league titles in 2015 and 2016 forming an unstoppable partnership with Hasifa Nassuna.

Since her move to the USA, several other Ugandan footballers have followed the same path. These include Joan Nakirya her teammate at SWOSU, Yudaya Nakayenze, Sandra Nantumbwe, and Tracy Jones Akiror.