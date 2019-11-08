Uganda Cranes Regional Tours 2019 (Namutima)

Saturday, 9 th November 2019

November 2019 North East Region Select Vs Uganda Cranes

Katakwi Play Ground (4:00 PM)

Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Football Club play-maker Allan “Jolly” Okello did not travel with the Uganda Cranes team for the North East region trip.

Okello, despite training well with the rest of the players on Thursday missed the trip alongside another KCCA teammate Samuel Kato.

The play-maker skipped the trip because of a knock suffered in training.

The two are some of the five players who failed to make it for national team duty despite being earlier summoned.

The others include the Wakiso Giants duo of Viane Ssekajugo, Hassan Ssenyonjo as well as Proline’s Edrisa Lubega.

Uganda Cranes will face the select side of North East region on Saturday at the Katawi play ground on Saturday as part of the earlier preparations for the AFCON 2021 qualifiers.

Uganda Cranes takes on Burkina Faso on Wednesday, 13th November 2019 before hosting Malawi on Sunday, 17th November 2019 at the Mandela National Stadium.

The regional tours are jointly sponsored by Airtel and Nile Breweries under the Nile Special brand.

The team to Katawi departed Kampala on Friday morning.

The Delegation to Katawi:

Players:

Goalkeepers: Charles Lukwago (KCCA FC) and James Alitho (URA FC)

Charles Lukwago (KCCA FC) and James Alitho (URA FC) Right Backs: Paul Willa (Vipers SC), Ashraf Mandela (URA FC)

Paul Willa (Vipers SC), Ashraf Mandela (URA FC) Left Backs : Mustafa Kizza (KCCA FC)

: Mustafa Kizza (KCCA FC) Central Defenders : Halid Lwalilwa (Vipers SC), John Revita (KCCA FC), Paul Mbowa (URA FC)

: Halid Lwalilwa (Vipers SC), John Revita (KCCA FC), Paul Mbowa (URA FC) Holding Midfielders: Nicolas Kasozi (KCCA FC), Shafiq Kagimu (URA FC)

Nicolas Kasozi (KCCA FC), Shafiq Kagimu (URA FC) Creative Midfielders: Muzamiru Mutyaba (KCCA FC), Bright Anukani (Proline FC), Joachim Ojera (URA FC)

Muzamiru Mutyaba (KCCA FC), Bright Anukani (Proline FC), Joachim Ojera (URA FC) Forwards: Allan Kayiwa (Vipers SC), Joel Madondo (Busoga United), Fahad Bayo (Vipers SC)

Officials:

Head coach: Johnathan McKinstry

1st Assistant coach: Abdallah Mubiru

Goalkeepers’ coach: Fred Kajoba

Doctor: Emmanuel Nakabago

Equipment manager: Frank Bumpenje

Team Coordinator: Geofrey Massa

FUFA Marketing Director: Esther Musoke