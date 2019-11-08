Uganda Cranes Regional Tours 2019 (Namutima)

Saturday, 9 th November 2019

November 2019 North East Region Select Vs Uganda Cranes

Katakwi Play Ground

Uganda Cranes team has set off from Kampala to the North East region ahead of a tour match in Katawi on Saturday.

The team departed from FUFA Headquarters in Mengo, Kampala on Friday morning led by the head coach Johnathan McKinstry who will be on the touchline for the very first time under the regional tours arrangement.

Of the earlier summoned 21 players, only 16 have made the trip to Katawi.

Players as Allan Okello, Samuel Kato (both KCCA), Hassan Senyonjo (Wakiso Giants), Vianne Sekajugo (Wakiso Giants) and Edrisa “Torres” Lubega (Proline FC) did not travel because of different reasons.

On the team:

Two goalkeepers James Alitho and Charles Lukwago are joined by 14 outfield players in Paul Willa (Vipers), Ashraf Mandela (URA), Mustafa Kizza (KCCA), Halid Lwalilwa (Vipers), John Revita (KCCA), Paul Mbowa (URA), Nicolas Kasozi (KCCA), Shafiq Kagimu (URA) Muzamiru Mutyaba (KCCA), Bright Anukani (Proline), Joachim Ojera (URA), Allan Kayiwa (Vipers), Joel Madondo (Busoga United) and Vipers’ striker Fahad Bayo.

FUFA Media Joackim Ojara and Bright Anukani share a light moment prior to departure

Uganda takes on Burkina Faso on Wednesday, 13th November 2019 before hosting Malawi on Sunday, 17th November 2019 at the Mandela National Stadium.

The regional tours are jointly sponsored by Airtel and Nile Breweries under the Nile Special brand.

FUFA Media Some of the Uganda Cranes players at FUFA House before departure

The Delegation to Katawi:

Players:

Goalkeepers: Charles Lukwago (KCCA FC) and James Alitho (URA FC)

Charles Lukwago (KCCA FC) and James Alitho (URA FC) Right Backs: Paul Willa (Vipers SC), Ashraf Mandela (URA FC)

Paul Willa (Vipers SC), Ashraf Mandela (URA FC) Left Backs : Mustafa Kizza (KCCA FC)

: Mustafa Kizza (KCCA FC) Central Defenders : Halid Lwalilwa (Vipers SC), John Revita (KCCA FC), Paul Mbowa (URA FC)

: Halid Lwalilwa (Vipers SC), John Revita (KCCA FC), Paul Mbowa (URA FC) Holding Midfielders: Nicolas Kasozi (KCCA FC), Shafiq Kagimu (URA FC)

Nicolas Kasozi (KCCA FC), Shafiq Kagimu (URA FC) Creative Midfielders: Muzamiru Mutyaba (KCCA FC), Bright Anukani (Proline FC), Joachim Ojera (URA FC)

Muzamiru Mutyaba (KCCA FC), Bright Anukani (Proline FC), Joachim Ojera (URA FC) Forwards: Allan Kayiwa (Vipers SC), Joel Madondo (Busoga United), Fahad Bayo (Vipers SC)

FUFA Media Some of the members of the technical and support staff

Officials:

Head coach: Johnathan McKinstry

1st Assistant coach: Abdallah Mubiru

Goalkeepers’ coach: Fred Kajoba

Doctor: Emmanuel Nakabago

Equipment manager: Frank Bumpenje

Team Coordinator: Geofrey Massa

FUFA Marketing Director: Esther Musoke