Uganda Cranes Regional Tours 2019 (Namutima)
- Saturday, 9th November 2019
- North East Region Select Vs Uganda Cranes
- Katakwi Play Ground
Uganda Cranes team has set off from Kampala to the North East region ahead of a tour match in Katawi on Saturday.
The team departed from FUFA Headquarters in Mengo, Kampala on Friday morning led by the head coach Johnathan McKinstry who will be on the touchline for the very first time under the regional tours arrangement.
Of the earlier summoned 21 players, only 16 have made the trip to Katawi.
Players as Allan Okello, Samuel Kato (both KCCA), Hassan Senyonjo (Wakiso Giants), Vianne Sekajugo (Wakiso Giants) and Edrisa “Torres” Lubega (Proline FC) did not travel because of different reasons.
On the team:
Two goalkeepers James Alitho and Charles Lukwago are joined by 14 outfield players in Paul Willa (Vipers), Ashraf Mandela (URA), Mustafa Kizza (KCCA), Halid Lwalilwa (Vipers), John Revita (KCCA), Paul Mbowa (URA), Nicolas Kasozi (KCCA), Shafiq Kagimu (URA) Muzamiru Mutyaba (KCCA), Bright Anukani (Proline), Joachim Ojera (URA), Allan Kayiwa (Vipers), Joel Madondo (Busoga United) and Vipers’ striker Fahad Bayo.
Uganda takes on Burkina Faso on Wednesday, 13th November 2019 before hosting Malawi on Sunday, 17th November 2019 at the Mandela National Stadium.
The regional tours are jointly sponsored by Airtel and Nile Breweries under the Nile Special brand.
The Delegation to Katawi:
Players:
- Goalkeepers: Charles Lukwago (KCCA FC) and James Alitho (URA FC)
- Right Backs: Paul Willa (Vipers SC), Ashraf Mandela (URA FC)
- Left Backs: Mustafa Kizza (KCCA FC)
- Central Defenders: Halid Lwalilwa (Vipers SC), John Revita (KCCA FC), Paul Mbowa (URA FC)
- Holding Midfielders: Nicolas Kasozi (KCCA FC), Shafiq Kagimu (URA FC)
- Creative Midfielders: Muzamiru Mutyaba (KCCA FC), Bright Anukani (Proline FC), Joachim Ojera (URA FC)
- Forwards: Allan Kayiwa (Vipers SC), Joel Madondo (Busoga United), Fahad Bayo (Vipers SC)
Officials:
Head coach: Johnathan McKinstry
1st Assistant coach: Abdallah Mubiru
Goalkeepers’ coach: Fred Kajoba
Doctor: Emmanuel Nakabago
Equipment manager: Frank Bumpenje
Team Coordinator: Geofrey Massa
FUFA Marketing Director: Esther Musoke