Mbarara City have sacked coach Paul Nkata and the entire technical staff after a series of poor result after appointing him three weeks ago.

The team has gone six games without victory and was beaten 3-0 on Saturday by Bul at Kyabazinga stadium, Bugembe to leave them one point above the drop but on same points with Bright Stars.

“Head coach Nkata Paul, assistant coach Kasule Baker and goal keeping Coach Hamza have been sacked…,” read part of the statement on the club twitter.

“More details to follow as the team will announce the caretaker for the remaining games in the first round. Mr. Tabule Ali who has been the technical director has also been sacked.

Under Nkata who replaced Brian Ssenyondo, the Ankole Lions have played seven league games, won once, lost four and drew the rest.