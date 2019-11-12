FUFA Big League 2019-20 | Monday Results

Rwenzori Elgon:

Kansai Plascon 2-0 Nyamityobora

Elgon Group:

Katwe United 1-2 Paidha Black Angels

Paidha Black Angels Kiboga Young 1-1 Light SS

Kansai Plascon Football Club out-muscled a ten man Nyamityobora FC 2-0 in a Rwenzori group contest of the FUFA Big League at the Bombo Military Stadium on Monday.

Striker Robert Ssentongo Junior scored twice, with each goal coming in either halves to inspire the Painters to a resounding victory.

This was the first win engineered by newly appointed head coach Felix Kawooya Ssekabuuza, who replaced Angelo Lonyesi.

Kawooya has been unattached to any club since Kiboga Young changed management and he was deemed unemployed after the new owners in Mbale decided to recruit Richard Makumbi.

Nyamityobora were reduced to ten men when Steven Othieno was sent for an early shower following unsporting conduct.

it is always good to start work with victory so that we can maintain the winning culture and spirit. we shall remain focused and composed throughout the coming matches. Felix Kawooya Ssekabuuza, Head Coach Kansai Plascon

Kansai Plascon will visit Ndejje University in their next engagement at the Arena of Visions stadium in Luweero.

Elsewhere, Monday’s games witnessed Paidha Black Angels defeat out of sorts Katwe United 2-1 at the StarTimes Stadium, Lugogo.

Two second half strikes from Fanihas Obai and Living Kabon inspired the win for Paidha Black Angels.

Left footed Allan Tebusweke scored the consolation for Katwe United who suffered their fifth consecutive defeat of the season.

Kiboga Young and Light SS settle for a one all draw at the SanSiro Stadium in Mbale.

Simon Odeke gave Light SS the lead and Brian Olega scored a late equalizer to salvage at least a point.

The FUFA Big League returns on Wednesday, 13th November 2019 when Katwe United visits Kataka at the SanSiro Stadium.

The rest of the games shall be played on Thursday, 14th November 2019.

Match Day 9 Games:

Wednesday, 13th November 2019:

Elgon Group:

Kataka Vs Katwe United – CRO Sanisiro Stadium, Mbale

Thursday, 14th November 2019:

Elgon Group:

Paidha Black Angels Vs Dove All Stars – Barokoro Stadium, Zombo (4:30 PM)

Bukedea Town Council Vs MYDA – CRO Sanisiro Stadium, Mbale (1 PM)

Kiboga Young Vs Saviour – CRO Sanisiro, Mbale (4:30 PM)

Rwenzori Group: